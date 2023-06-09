Minister’s statement on May Labour Force Survey results

CANADA, June 9 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for May 2023:

“Earlier today, Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey reported that B.C.’s economy is continuing its stable growth of 1,400 jobs in May, for a total of 17,800 jobs added in 2023.

“That increase was driven by a gain of 4,300 full-time jobs, including 1,500 in women’s full-time employment.

“As another sign of our strength and stability, B.C.’s unemployment rate is at 5.0.%, which is fourth-lowest among all provinces, but above the historic lows we saw in winter. This means businesses are seeing more applicants for their vacant positions.

“Notably, B.C.’s average hourly wage of $34.21 is third-highest in the country, and B.C.’s year-over-year growth of 7% leads all large provinces.

“Over the past two weeks, I was fortunate to join Premier David Eby on part of the trade mission to the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

“The trade mission focused on promoting B.C.’s strengths in key sectors, such as clean energy, clean technology, natural resources and critical minerals, information and communications technology, and agrifood.

“The Indo-Pacific is the world’s fastest-growing economic region. This trade mission gave us the opportunity to reaffirm and expand B.C.’s presence in this competitive global environment.

“By strengthening our relationships with government, business and industry leaders, we are creating new trade and investment partnerships that will grow our clean economy and benefit all British Columbians.

“As we continue to move forward and deliver on our StrongerBC Economic Plan, our government continues to take action to create new economic opportunities that support new, sustainable, family-supporting jobs for people in B.C.”

Learn More:

To find out more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit:

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/

To read the Trade Diversification Strategy, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/international-investment-and-trade/trade-diversification-strategy