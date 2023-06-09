Complex-care housing services open in Prince George

CANADA, June 9 - People living with complex mental-health and addiction challenges in Prince George will be connected to health-care supports as the Province adds complex-care housing services in the region.

Complex-care housing provides voluntary services to people who face overlapping mental-health and addiction challenges as well as other complex health issues, such as brain injuries. This innovative approach not only provides housing, but also offers additional services through Northern Health, such as counselling and psychotherapy, self-management skills, medication management, substance-use treatment, employment services and support with daily living.

“Every person in British Columbia deserves a home where they can feel safe and live with dignity,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “By making sure people are housed and provided compassionate health-care services, we’re helping members of our community stabilize their lives and build new connections to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Launching in June 2023, complex-care housing services will help as many as 10 people in Prince George. Outreach teams are already connecting with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and supporting their transition into housing where they will receive the support they need.

Complex-care housing services will be offered by a team of health-care providers that can include nurses, mental-health and substance-use clinicians, and psychologists to help people living at a supportive housing building operated by Connective Supportive Housing.

“We know housing is an important first step for many who face barriers in Prince George,” said Chris Kinch, senior director of northern and provincial initiatives, Connective Supportive Housing. “The additional supports under complex-care housing will complement Connective’s person-centred approach, providing individuals with housing while connecting them with other vital services in the community.”

“Northern Health is proud to work with the Province and our community partners to bring complex-care housing services to Prince George,” said Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health. “The addition of these critical services will enable people to be better supported along their mental-health and well-being journey.”

Budget 2022 invested $164 million over three years to open 500 complex-care housing spaces for people across the province. Budget 2023 builds on that investment by committing an additional $266 million to fund these services, including $169 million in capital funding to build new homes.

Quick Facts:

Since January 2022, the Province has announced services for 437 complex-care clients in communities throughout B.C.

Complex-care housing services have been announced in Abbotsford, Bella Coola, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Powell River, Prince George, the Northern Health region, Sunshine Coast, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria.

As of June 1, 2023, 256 people are receiving complex-care housing services.

Learn More:

Learn about complex-care housing: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/mental-health-support-in-bc/complex-care-housing

A Pathway to Hope Roadmap, government’s plan to build an integrated system of mental-health and addictions care for people in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCMentalHealthRoadmap_2019.pdf

To read Belonging in BC, government’s plan to prevent and reduce homelessness, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/