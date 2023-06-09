Langley Secondary expansion increases much-needed student seats

CANADA, June 9 - Students in the fast-growing community of Langley will soon benefit from a 300-seat addition at Langley Secondary school to help meet current enrolment and future growth.

“Langley is growing quickly and we’re committed to continuing to provide students, families, and staff with the schools and expansions they need,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “That’s why we’re making investments to help meet the needs of students throughout B.C., now and in the future.”

Funding for as much as $27.9 million from the Province has been approved for an addition to Langley Secondary school. The addition will include general instruction classrooms, foods classrooms, a science lab and special education rooms. The Langley School District is contributing an additional $1 million to the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. The addition is expected to be ready for students in fall 2025.

“Students in B.C. and Langley deserve supportive classrooms where they can thrive,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “An addition at Langley Secondary is a top priority for families in this fast-growing area and I look forward to seeing how the addition serves this community.”

Since September 2017, approximately $230 million has been invested in the Langley School District. Other major capital projects include: a seismic upgrade and 275-seat expansion at Peter Ewart Middle school, which is underway; the completed 555-seat Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary school; and the recently announced 555-seat northeastern Latimer Elementary school.

Three site purchases have also been made: one for Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary; one for the new northeastern Latimer Elementary; and one for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools.

The Langley School District has contributed $12.2 million to these projects. Every site purchased is in partnership with the Township of Langley through a joint-use agreement. This partnership enables student access to playfields and first-class sports fields.

“Our district is welcoming more and more families to our schools at all grade levels every day,” said Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley Board of Education. “We know these new additional classroom spaces will help current and future students receive the best education possible and reach their full potential.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3.3 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding approximately 22,000 student spaces and 33,000 seismically safer seats in B.C. schools.

To support this momentum, Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital investments to provide better places for students to learn.