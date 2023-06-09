Update - Air Quality Alert Lifted

RHODE ISLAND, June 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is lifting the Air Quality Alert that had been issued for Friday June 9, 2023.

The remnants of wildfire smoke plume that had been impacting the state have moved offshore south of the New England coastline as of 10:30 AM on Friday. Regional monitors are detecting fine particle readings back to the mid moderate range on the Air Quality Index for Southern Rhode Island, with only low moderate around the Providence area and northern parts of the state. The highest readings will continue in southern portions of the state but are not expected to reach the UNHEALTHY readings we have been experiencing the last two days. Visibilities have also improved substantially.

For the weekend, GOOD air quality is being forecasted for Saturday, with possible low MODERATE air quality on Sunday with some possible lingering fine particles.

For additional information, please refer to DEM's air quality forecast page.

https://dem.ri.gov/environmental-protection-bureau/air-resources/air-quality-forecast

Additionally, EPA's Fire and Smoke Map has detailed information on current air quality readings in your area, including DEM and RIDOH air quality monitors, along with the network of regional low-cost sensors.

https://fire.airnow.gov/