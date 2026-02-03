Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Travel Lanes on Frenchtown Road Bridge Over Route 4 in East Greenwich

RHODE ISLAND, February 3 - Starting Friday night, February 6, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the temporary traffic pattern on the Frenchtown Road Bridge (Route 402) over Route 4 in East Greenwich. The current lane reduction from two lanes to one in each direction will remain.

RIDOT is replacing this structurally deficient bridge and is nearing completion of the first phase with the replacement of the eastbound portion of the bridge. On January 30, traffic will be shifted onto this newly built section of the bridge so RIDOT can demolish and replace the westbound side.

During this second phase of work, the restriction on certain left turns will be maintained. Left turns at the intersection with Frenchtown Road, Davisville Road, and the on-ramp to Route 4 North will not be permitted. The following recommended alternate routes remain in place:

Frenchtown Road westbound to Davisville Road & Devil's Foot Road: The Devil's Foot Road Bridge, east of the Old Baptist Road/Davisville Road intersection, remains closed for reconstruction. For those heading to destinations between the bridge and Post Road (Route 1), signed detours will direct them to use Post Road to Devil's Foot Road. For those heading to destinations between the bridge and Frenchtown Road, follow the same detour but use Route 403 West toward Route 4 and take the exit for Frenchtown Road toward Davisville Road.

Frenchtown Road eastbound from Route 2 to Route 4 North: Remain on Frenchtown Road for approximately ½ mile and use the second left-lane jughandle to reverse direction onto Frenchtown Road in the other direction to reach the Route 4 on-ramp.

This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until the end late summer, when the westbound portion of the bridge is done and all lanes are restored to their original configuration.

The work on the Frenchtown Road Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also will replace the bridges carrying Route 2 over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the Frenchtown Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.