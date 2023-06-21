New Anti-Aging Skincare Company To Provide FREE Medical Grade Acne Care to Underserved Teens and Young Adults

Medical Grade Anti Aging Skincare Medical Grade Anti Aging Skincare

AC Skin Science is launching its Love Your Skin Foundation which will provide underserved teens and young adults with free medical-grade acne treatments

With the rise of social media and the effects it has on young people's self-image, we believe that everyone should feel confident and love the skin they're in” — Thomas Unise - CMO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Skin Science, a new anti-aging skin care company, is excited to announce the launch of its "Love Your Skin Foundation." This foundation aims to make a difference in the lives of underserved teens and young adults who are struggling with acne by providing FREE Medical Grade Acne Care Treatments through the sales of AC Skin Science's innovative Medical Grade Anti-Aging Skincare System.

Acne is a common and challenging skin condition that can significantly impact an individual's self-esteem and overall well-being. Unfortunately, access to effective acne treatments is often limited for those who are economically disadvantaged, further perpetuating their struggles.

With the introduction of the "Love Your Skin Foundation," AC Skin Science is committed to addressing this issue by providing medical-grade acne treatments to underserved teens and young adults. Through the sales of our highly regarded Medical Grade Anti-Aging Skincare System, AC Skin Science will fund the foundation, allowing it to offer medical-grade acne care at no cost to those in need.

The foundation will provide eligible participants with Medical Grade Acne Care Treatments developed by AC Skin Science's dermatologist. These treatments include cutting-edge topical skincare regimens. By offering these advanced solutions, the foundation aims to help individuals achieve clearer, healthier, and more vibrant skin, boosting their self-confidence and overall well-being.

To participate in the "Love Your Skin Foundation" program, underserved teens and young adults can register at acskinscience.com/love. The registration process is simple and straightforward, ensuring easy access to the necessary treatments. AC Skin Science encourages all individuals who are struggling with acne and lack the means to afford professional care to register and take advantage of this opportunity.

"With the rise of social media, and the effects it has on young people's self-image, we believe that everyone should feel confident and love the skin they're in, that's we want to make access to quality acne care treatments easier for those in need," said Thomas Unise, Chief Marketing Officer at AC Skin Science. "The 'Love Your Skin Foundation' is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to supporting underserved teens and young adults who are struggling with acne. By combining our Medical Grade Anti-Aging Skincare System with philanthropy, we can make a lasting impact on their lives and empower them to love and embrace their skin."

AC Skin Science invites interested individuals, community organizations, and potential partners to learn more about the "Love Your Skin Foundation" and support their mission to combat acne and promote skin health for all.

About AC Skin Science:

AC Skin Science is a leading anti-aging skincare company that develops innovative anti-aging skincare solutions that deliver visible results. With a team of renowned dermatologists and skincare experts, AC Skin Science combines cutting-edge technology with scientific research to create effective and luxurious skincare products. The company's mission is to empower individuals to achieve healthy, youthful, and radiant skin at every age.