This Week in the Shapiro Administration: Making State Government Work for Pennsylvanians and Delivering Results

The Shapiro Administration unveiled a new website to support veterans as they return home, announced the Medicaid provider enrollment backlog had been completely eliminated, expanded the list of documents Pennsylvanians can provide to obtain a Real ID, announced a new $190 million investment from a Chester County biotech company, and more.

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration continued to make state government work for Pennsylvanians and deliver real results, from expanding access to health care to creating jobs and growing the economy. On Tuesday, Governor Shapiro also signed executive orders reestablishing five Governor’s Advisory Commissions and establishing a new commission on Next Generation Engagement to ensure that every community in Pennsylvania has a seat at the table of progress and a voice in state government.

Additionally, in the latest economic development announcement of his Administration, Governor Shapiro announced that global resin manufacturer Purolite will expand its operations in Pennsylvania to create its first U.S. operations of its Global Biologics Division in Chester County. The $190 million investment will create a minimum of 170 new jobs over the next five years, sending the clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business under Governor Shapiro’s leadership. Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced over $620 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

Read about the Shapiro Administration’s work to make state government work and deliver results across Pennsylvania this week:

Making Government Work: Shapiro Administration Eliminates Medicaid Provider Enrollment Backlog, Expands List of Documents that Can Be Used to Obtain a Real ID, and Unveils New Website for Returning Veterans

Under the Shapiro Administration, the Department of Human Services has completely eliminated the backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, and giving Medicaid recipients more options for care. When Governor Shapiro took over, the backlog was over 36,000 applications long, but within his first five months in office, that backlog has been completely eliminated. In a new op-ed published in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the Erie Times-News, and the Williamsport Sun Gazette, DHS Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh and President and CEO of Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers Cheri Rinehart explained how fully eliminating the backlog gives Medicaid recipients more options for quality healthcare.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced that the requirement for proof of Social Security Number for REAL ID products will expand to include additional documents beyond a Social Security Card. PennDOT now accepts a Social Security Card, a W-2 form, a SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub with the applicant's name and full Social Security Number on it. Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announced the launch of “Welcome Home PA,” an online resource to help service members separating or retiring from active duty acclimate to a successful civilian life in Pennsylvania. The Welcome Home PA site includes information on employment opportunities with the Commonwealth and in the private sector, furthering military careers with the Pennsylvania National Guard, guidance on how to use GI Bill benefits to attend post-secondary schooling or begin in an apprenticeship, information about securing military paperwork, veteran crisis resources and much more. Check it out at: www.pa.gov/welcome-back-veterans.

Governor Josh Shapiro Continues to Support Economic Growth Across the Commonwealth

Governor Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania-based Purolite, an Ecolab company and manufacturer of high quality resins used to make life-saving drugs, will expand and create the first U.S. operations of its Global Biologics Division in Chester County. The $190 million investment in the Chester County community will create a minimum of 170 new jobs over the next five years and will lead manufacture health care and life science product manufacturing on a global scale from here in Pennsylvania.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of nearly $2.5 million in three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in Cumberland, Lancaster, and Northampton counties that will help create and retain 52 total jobs.

Governor Shapiro Signs Executive Orders to Ensure Every Pennsylvania Community Has a Seat at the Table in His Administration

Governor Shapiro also signed executive orders reestablishing five Governor’s Advisory Commissions – including the Commissions on African American Affairs, Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs, Latino Affairs, LGBTQ Affairs, and Women – and established a new Commission on Next Generation Engagement. The newly established Commission on Next Generation Engagement recognizes that Pennsylvanians between the ages of 16-26 make unique, diverse, and valuable contributions to Pennsylvania, and Governor Shapiro is committed to ensuring this generation’s voice is heard in his Administration.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Secretary Reggie McNeil Confirmed to Lead the Departments of Conservation and Natural Resources, General Services

This week, the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed two of Governor Josh Shapiro’s cabinet nominations: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil .

and Department of General Services (DGS) . Secretary Dunn has spent her career in conservation and public service, previously serving as DCNR Secretary under Governor Tom Wolf, and will continue to advocate for and protect Pennsylvania’s natural resources. Under Secretary Dunn’s leadership, DCNR launched the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Program in 2016 to give young Pennsylvanians workforce development opportunities on public lands, joined the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to name the Susquehanna River North Branch the 2023 River of the Year, awarded, $290,734 in Wild Conservation Resource Program grants for eight projects, reported two successful independent audits of Pennsylvania’s 2.2 million acre state forest system, and recently conducted a series of stakeholder meetings in nine cities that examined how to grow Pennsylvania’s $14 billion outdoor recreation economy.

With 27 years of service to our nation and public schools, Secretary McNeil joins the Commonwealth after a 22-year career as a naval officer in the United States Civil Engineer Corps. Under Secretary McNeil’s leadership in the Shapiro Administration, since February, DGS has cut the time it takes to certify a small business by 33%, conducted Supplier Search workshops aimed at educating small minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses on available contracting opportunities, and implemented several improvements to the programs and policies administered by the agency’s Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities to improve the quality of the overall experience of small, diverse, and veteran businesses looking to do business with the Commonwealth.

