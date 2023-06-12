Rendering Software, Blender® Eevee, Is Now Available on Render Pool™ Cloud Rendering Service
Render Pool™, the leading high-speed rendering service, now supports Blender® Eevee, in addition to Cycles, AMD Radeon™ ProRender, and Autodesk® Arnold.TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgenrot Inc. announces that their cloud rendering service, Render Pool™, now supports Blender® Eevee, in addition to Blender® Cycles. Blender® Eevee is a standard feature of Blender®, an open-source integrated 3DCG application.
“This new compatibility upgrade will enable us to contribute to 3DCG creators’ production. We will continue to expand Render Pool™'s renderers and functions and do our best to support our customers,” said Hirotaka Inoue, CEO of Morgenrot Inc.
Blender® Eevee for Render Pool™ Details:
* Supported OS: Windows, Linux, MacOS
* Render version: 3.5.0 (other versions available upon request)
* Processor: GPU
* Input files: .blend file
After uploading the file, first select Blender® Cycles [GPU] from the render settings screen and select Eevee from the render version pull-down menu. Please note that the UI may change in the future.
About Render Pool™
Render Pool™ is a service that achieves high-speed rendering by utilizing more than 1,000 servers with built-in GPUs in large-scale parallel, significantly reducing the time required for rendering that would take hours locally. No troublesome initial setup is required. After creating an account, you can immediately upload the data file to be rendered from your browser, and the service automatically performs the parallel rendering. The results can be downloaded after rendering is complete on each server. Minimize your rendering time to anyone, anytime, at any scale. Render Pool Client App™ with helpful automations is available to enterprise users upon request.
Find out more at: www.renderpool.net.
About Morgenrot Inc.
Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup that offers cloud-based computing solutions which allow end users to access high performance computing power anytime, anywhere as needed. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur® platform distributes computing tasks across our global network of thousands of servers, significantly reducing project lead time and overall cost. Morgenrot aims to provide democratized supercomputing services across all industries powered by renewable energy sources to build an earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.
Find out more at: www.morgenrot.net.
Morgenrot Marketing
Morgenrot
marketing@morgenrot.net
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube