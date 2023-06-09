Awaremed & Dr. Dalal Akoury Open State-of-the-Art Cancer Care Facility, Transforming Treatment in Tennessee & Virginia

JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaremed and Dr. Dalal Akoury Launch Revolutionary Integrative Cancer Care Facility in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

Awaremed, a trailblazing healthcare organization at the forefront of integrative cancer care, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of its state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Situated at 1604 Lamons Ln., Johnson City, TN, this groundbreaking center brings cutting-edge treatments and therapies, comparable to those offered in Mexico, Spain, India, or Germany, directly to the residents of the USA.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dalal Akoury, a world-renowned expert in integrative medicine, Awaremed's facility is set to redefine the landscape of cancer care. By providing access to innovative approaches that seamlessly blend conventional and holistic medicine, patients can receive top-notch treatment without the need for foreign travel or language barriers.

At Awaremed, patients will experience a comprehensive range of services designed to address their unique needs and support their holistic well-being. In addition to the previously mentioned therapies, Awaremed proudly offers:

1/ B17: Providing alternative cancer treatment options that incorporate the use of B17.

2/ Mistle Toe: Harnessing the potential of mistletoe extract as a complementary therapy to improve treatment outcomes and enhance well-being.

3/ Ozone Therapy: Utilizing the power of ozone to support immune function and assist in cancer treatment.

4/ Insulin as a Biological Modifier: Implementing insulin as an adjunct to cancer treatment, optimizing its effectiveness.

5/ Off-Label Drug Use: Exploring the potential of using medications off-label to provide tailored and innovative treatment approaches.

6/ Immunotherapy: Harnessing the body's immune system to combat cancer cells and promote long-lasting remission.

7/ Diet Treatment: Customizing nutrition plans to support patients' overall health and aid in their recovery process.
IV Nutrition: Delivering vital nutrients directly into the bloodstream for enhanced effectiveness and improved overall wellness.

8/ Hyperthermia: Utilizing targeted heat therapy to selectively destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

9/ Spirit Mind Body Therapies: Combining various holistic practices such as meditation, yoga, and counseling to support emotional and mental well-being.

10/ Nutrigenomics: Leveraging the power of personalized nutrition plans based on an individual's genetic makeup to optimize treatment outcomes.

11/ Genetic Testing: Conducting advanced genetic screenings to identify potential risks and develop personalized treatment strategies.

12/ High Dose Vitamin C: Harnessing the immune-boosting properties of vitamin C to enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer.

13/ Low Dose Chemo: Administering targeted chemotherapy treatments at lower doses to minimize side effects while maximizing effectiveness.

Oxidative Therapies: Utilizing controlled oxidative stress to selectively target cancer cells and enhance the effectiveness of treatment.

With Awaremed's facility in the USA, patients no longer need to consider traveling abroad for comprehensive integrative cancer care. By choosing Awaremed, they gain several advantages:

No Foreign Language: Patients can communicate effortlessly with the medical team in their native language, ensuring clear understanding and comfort throughout their treatment journey.

No Foreign Travel: Eliminating the logistical complexities and expenses associated with international travel, patients can receive world-class care close to home, reducing the physical and emotional stress on themselves and their families.

Cost-Effective: Awaremed offers competitive pricing, making integrative cancer care accessible to a wider range of individuals. Patients can now receive exceptional treatment without the financial burden of international travel.

Dr. Dalal Akoury, along with the entire team at Awaremed, is committed to transforming the lives of individuals affected by cancer. Through their unwavering dedication to personalized and comprehensive care, patients can find hope, healing, and support on their journey towards recovery.

We invite members of the media to attend the grand opening ceremony on 08-29-23. This will be an excellent opportunity to explore Awaremed's state-of-the-art facility, speak with Dr. Akoury and key personnel, and gain valuable insights into the future of integrative cancer care in the USA.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Akoury, MD
drdalalakoury@awaremed.com
843-957-1196

About Awaremed:
Awaremed is a pioneering healthcare organization specializing in cutting-edge integrative cancer care. Led by Dr. Dalal Akoury, a world-renowned expert in the field, Awaremed offers a comprehensive range innovative advanced diagnostic, treatments and therapies that seamlessly combine conventional and holistic approaches. With a commitment to personalized care and patient well-being, Awaremed is revolutionizing cancer treatment With a commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective care in the USA, Awaremed. Awaremed brings world-class cancer treatments closer to home, eliminating the need for foreign travel and language barriers.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
"The Causes of Cancer: Unraveling Inflammation, Trauma, Stress, Oxygen Deprivation, Sugar, Diabetes, Epigenetics, and Occasional Genetics"

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

