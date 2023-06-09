Awaremed & Dr. Dalal Akoury Open State-of-the-Art Cancer Care Facility, Transforming Treatment in Tennessee & Virginia
Awaremed, a trailblazing healthcare organization at the forefront of integrative cancer care, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of its state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Situated at 1604 Lamons Ln., Johnson City, TN, this groundbreaking center brings cutting-edge treatments and therapies, comparable to those offered in Mexico, Spain, India, or Germany, directly to the residents of the USA.
Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dalal Akoury, a world-renowned expert in integrative medicine, Awaremed's facility is set to redefine the landscape of cancer care. By providing access to innovative approaches that seamlessly blend conventional and holistic medicine, patients can receive top-notch treatment without the need for foreign travel or language barriers.
At Awaremed, patients will experience a comprehensive range of services designed to address their unique needs and support their holistic well-being. In addition to the previously mentioned therapies, Awaremed proudly offers:
1/ B17: Providing alternative cancer treatment options that incorporate the use of B17.
2/ Mistle Toe: Harnessing the potential of mistletoe extract as a complementary therapy to improve treatment outcomes and enhance well-being.
3/ Ozone Therapy: Utilizing the power of ozone to support immune function and assist in cancer treatment.
4/ Insulin as a Biological Modifier: Implementing insulin as an adjunct to cancer treatment, optimizing its effectiveness.
5/ Off-Label Drug Use: Exploring the potential of using medications off-label to provide tailored and innovative treatment approaches.
6/ Immunotherapy: Harnessing the body's immune system to combat cancer cells and promote long-lasting remission.
7/ Diet Treatment: Customizing nutrition plans to support patients' overall health and aid in their recovery process.
IV Nutrition: Delivering vital nutrients directly into the bloodstream for enhanced effectiveness and improved overall wellness.
8/ Hyperthermia: Utilizing targeted heat therapy to selectively destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.
9/ Spirit Mind Body Therapies: Combining various holistic practices such as meditation, yoga, and counseling to support emotional and mental well-being.
10/ Nutrigenomics: Leveraging the power of personalized nutrition plans based on an individual's genetic makeup to optimize treatment outcomes.
11/ Genetic Testing: Conducting advanced genetic screenings to identify potential risks and develop personalized treatment strategies.
12/ High Dose Vitamin C: Harnessing the immune-boosting properties of vitamin C to enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer.
13/ Low Dose Chemo: Administering targeted chemotherapy treatments at lower doses to minimize side effects while maximizing effectiveness.
Oxidative Therapies: Utilizing controlled oxidative stress to selectively target cancer cells and enhance the effectiveness of treatment.
With Awaremed's facility in the USA, patients no longer need to consider traveling abroad for comprehensive integrative cancer care. By choosing Awaremed, they gain several advantages:
No Foreign Language: Patients can communicate effortlessly with the medical team in their native language, ensuring clear understanding and comfort throughout their treatment journey.
No Foreign Travel: Eliminating the logistical complexities and expenses associated with international travel, patients can receive world-class care close to home, reducing the physical and emotional stress on themselves and their families.
Cost-Effective: Awaremed offers competitive pricing, making integrative cancer care accessible to a wider range of individuals. Patients can now receive exceptional treatment without the financial burden of international travel.
Dr. Dalal Akoury, along with the entire team at Awaremed, is committed to transforming the lives of individuals affected by cancer. Through their unwavering dedication to personalized and comprehensive care, patients can find hope, healing, and support on their journey towards recovery.
We invite members of the media to attend the grand opening ceremony on 08-29-23. This will be an excellent opportunity to explore Awaremed's state-of-the-art facility, speak with Dr. Akoury and key personnel, and gain valuable insights into the future of integrative cancer care in the USA.
About Awaremed:
Awaremed is a pioneering healthcare organization specializing in cutting-edge integrative cancer care. Led by Dr. Dalal Akoury, a world-renowned expert in the field, Awaremed offers a comprehensive range innovative advanced diagnostic, treatments and therapies that seamlessly combine conventional and holistic approaches. With a commitment to personalized care and patient well-being, Awaremed is revolutionizing cancer treatment With a commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective care in the USA, Awaremed. Awaremed brings world-class cancer treatments closer to home, eliminating the need for foreign travel and language barriers.
