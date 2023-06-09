MAINE, June 9 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal Elected President of Northeastern Association of State Departments of Agriculture

June 9, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - On Wednesday, at the 2023 Northeastern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NEASDA) Regional Meeting held in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, Amanda Beal, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), was elected to serve a one-year term as NEASDA President.

NEASDA is a regional association that brings together the Commissioners, Secretaries, and Directors of Agriculture from ten states in the Northeastern region: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. NEASDA plays a vital role in influencing agricultural policies and fostering collaboration among states, federal entities, and other stakeholders. NEASDA is a regional association of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), founded in 1916. Commissioner Beal also serves on the NASDA Board of Directors.

As President of NEASDA, Commissioner Beal will leverage her deep agriculture and policy experience and collaborative leadership style to address the evolving challenges and opportunities faced by the Northeastern agricultural community in support of a more vibrant sector.

"I am deeply honored to have been elected to serve as President of NEASDA. I am excited to work alongside my esteemed colleagues to advance the interests of our region's agricultural sector, as together, we continue our efforts to nurture a strong and resilient future for agriculture in the Northeast." - DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

"NASDA congratulates Commissioner Beal on her new role as NEASDA president. Having worked closely with her as a NASDA board member, I know she will lead the organization to a make a meaningful difference for farmers and communities in the region. Her presidency also means that next year's NEASDA meeting will be hosted in Maine, a location many of us will look forward to attending," - Ted McKinney. NASDA CEO.

The annual NEASDA Regional Meeting is a cornerstone event, fostering dialogue and collaboration among member states and other stakeholders. The conference covers various topics, including labor, trade, farmland protection, food safety, climate change, and food security. The regional gatherings include educational tours of local agricultural businesses, showcasing the region's vibrant farming and food production landscape. As President, Commissioner Beal and DACF will host the Regional Meeting in Maine in June of 2024, which will provide an opportunity to spotlight Maine agricultural businesses and initiatives underway to support their success.

Beal was also re-elected on Wednesday to serve a second one-year term as Board President of Food Export Northeast, a non-profit organization created in 1973 as a cooperative effort between ten Northeastern state agricultural promotion agencies and the United States Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service.

Commissioner Beal's bio is available on the DACF website.

DACF Photo: Amanda Beal, Commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry