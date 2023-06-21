Funk Master General RonKat Spearman Releases Official Music Video - "Love Me For Today"

RonKat Spearman, singer/ songwriter and multi-Platinum artist Ronkat Spearman Ronkat Spearman Ronkat Spearman RonKat Spearman "LoveMe For Today" - artwork

Powerhouse Performer and Funk Master General RonKat Spearman Released Official Music Video "Love Me For Today"

US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the young age of seven, RonKat Spearman's father Lester took him to a Jazz club in Grand Rapids Michigan and asked the legendary "Grant Green" to let his son play percussion for a song. Reluctant at first, he did agree and RonKat was asked to return 'anytime'. That launched the musical journey and lifetime career of RonKat Spearman.

RonKat Spearman is a prolific songwriter and Multi-Platinum Artist, Producer, Composer, Grammy, and BMI songwriter recipient. Writing for Lenny Kravitz, JADE, Toni Braxton, El Debarge, George Clinton, Prince, Kayne West, Bootsy Collins, Shock G, Dj Quik, Rick James, Eryka Badu, Martika, Scarface, The Mary Jane Girls, Darius McCrary, Tichina Arnold, Angelo Moore, among many others.

RonKat is a multi-instrumentalist, playing and recording Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Percussion, Drums, Harmonica, Lead and Backup Vocals. Along with his successful writing and producing career RonKat also lead and toured with very popular bands in Los Angeles. He is a featured musician and vocalist with members of his band 'The Soul Survivors', backing up Rick James on the video "Turn It Out".

In 1998 RonKat met and wrote with George Clinton and later joined Parliament Funkadelic in 2000. He toured the world playing guitar, bass and vocals for P Funk for a decade. During that time he also moved to San Francisco where he formed a side project, 'KATDELIC'. In 2010, RonKat left P Funk with George's blessing and has been touring nationally and recording with 'KATDELIC' ever since.

'KATDELIC' is a five piece "party-all-night" band with an infectious groove, irresistible to anyone within earshot. Their music is an electrifying hybrid of Funk, Soul, EDM, Hip Hop, Jazz and Rock guaranteed to "Make 'Em Dance". 'KATDELIC' has an ever-growing following of loyal fans and was voted two-time winner 'Best of the Bay' in 2017 and 2019.

One of RonKat Spearman's first records, "Impulse", is a pioneering Electronic EP, launched on his first independent label, 'Impulse'. The track quickly became popular and is still sought after by DJ's and producers worldwide. His multi platinum song "Don't Walk Away" by JADE was covered by, and a hit song, by 'DIPLO' titled, "Be Right There".

As KATDELIC continues to tour, RonKat is working on his RONKAT SPEARMAN solo project. He has honed his technical capabilities and sound to form one unstoppable force in the music world. The new CD combines and highlights artist's inspirational songwriting and multi-instrumental talents, and all songs are written, performed, composed, and produced by RonKat.

RonKat's new single is resonating with fans worldwide as "LOVE ME FOR TODAY" charted in the top 20 on Billboard, Mediabase and I Heart Radio. His latest single and second release of 2023 "LOVE SAFE", dropped on May 15 is charting in the top 30 and climbing.

You can watch the music video on RonKat's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@RonKatSpearman or on LiT tv Network (ROKU, Android TV, Firestick, Samsung, LG, Amazon), Otel Music Video (Roku), Video Hits! Rochester NY, The Chubb Show SC/ OKTV- Germany. You can stay on top of the latest on social media at: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ronkat_spearman_1/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RonKat/, and on YouTube: https://youtu.be/upNTvC0WCuE.

RonKat Spearman "Love Me For Today" - Official Video