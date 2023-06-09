Zorang Launches “ContentHubGPT” To Energize Real-time Product Content Generation and Enhancement
Zorang thrilled to announce the launch of ContentHubGPT for PIMs & eCommerce systems, an innovative generative AI-based product content suite.
With the power of Generative AI, ContentHubGPT empowers today's marketers to consistently create engaging and memorable brand experiences”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorang, a Bay Area-based commerce and customer experience consulting company, is thrilled to announce the launch of ContentHubGPT for PIMs & eCommerce systems, an innovative generative AI-based product content suite, designed to turbo charge the way you used to generate product contents. The remarkable ChatGPT-driven product content suite revolutionizes how brands create and manage product content, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.
Zorang's ContentHubGPT solution leverages the advanced capabilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT language model to generate high-quality, tailored SEO-optimized product descriptions, titles, attributes, and marketing copies with enhanced context awareness and natural flow. With the integration of ContentHubGPT into PIMs & eCommerce systems, brands can now automate the creation of compelling and accurate product content at scale, ensuring consistency across multiple channels, languages, and regions.
The automated product content generator tool provides detailed outputs that capture the essence of the brand, resonate with the target audience, and highlight the unique selling points of each product. It helps businesses effectively communicate their products' value and unique features to potential customers. Customers receive comprehensive and consistent information with engaging/accurate product content like descriptions, titles, and attributes. They can make more informed purchasing decisions, leading to better customer experiences.
ContentHubGPT provides automated keyword integration, enabling businesses to incorporate high-performing keywords strategically into their product content. The SEO-rich content will ultimately drive targeted traffic and boost conversion rates. Furthermore, the revolutionary solution helps manage taxonomy by suggesting the appropriate product taxonomy node based on the product content. Through proper categorization, ContentHubGPT enables easier navigation, filtering, and comparison of products, enabling customers to find the desired items more efficiently.
ContentHubGPT's AI-powered engine can handle large content generation requests, making it ideal for businesses with extensive product catalogs or rapidly changing inventory. It significantly reduces the time and resources required to create high-quality product content. It lets businesses streamline their content creation workflows, freeing valuable marketing team resources for other critical tasks.
“Crafting compelling product content has always been a challenge for marketers, as it requires time, creativity, and a deep understanding of the target audience. ContentHubGPT enables marketers to effortlessly generate engaging product content, saving time and resources”, said Anurag Gupta, managing partner of Zorang.
Another managing partner Sumit Kapoor also highlights that ”With the power of Generative AI, ContentHubGPT empowers today's marketers to consistently create engaging and memorable brand experiences for their customers”.
To learn more about ContentHubGPT for PIMs & eCommerce systems, please visit here.
About Zorang -
Zorang is an industry-recognized, reputed digital commerce, content, and integration solutions provider. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has established itself as a leader in business analytics, system integration services, web content management, product information management (PIM), eCommerce, and more. As a trusted commerce and customer experience consulting firm, Zorang possesses the expertise to implement innovative and transformative growth strategies.
For more information, please visit https://www.zorang.com/ or contact marketing@zorang.com.
