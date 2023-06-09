Long Island Dermatologist Offers Golf Course Tips for Safe and Healthy Summer Skin
With the warm summer weather approaching, golfers and anyone engaging in outdoor activities, need to know how to properly protect their skin from the outdoor elements.”GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the warmer weather, many executives are spending more time on golf courses. It is important to modify your skincare routine before enjoying your time outdoors, away from the office. Trekking across an 18-hole course under the blazing sun can cause significant, long-term damage to your skin if you’re not adequately prepared. Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora, founder of Borealis Dermatology of Garden City and Syosset, NY is sharing his knowledge and recommendations for skincare routines to prepare for the summer weather. A doctor with fifteen years of experience, including twelve years as an Army physician, Dr. Arora has extensive experience in helping patients cope with the effects various climates have on their skin. Here are some ways golfers can protect their skin this summer.
Protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful Ultraviolet (UV) radiation:
A round of golf can take hours to complete; traversing an 18-hole course via either a golf cart or by walking also makes a big difference. Be prepared for long-term sun exposure. Keep the skin covered as much as possible, by wearing long sleeves and hats, to protect it from extensive sun exposure. Ultraviolet light (radiation) from the sun causes sunburn and damages skin cells. Ultraviolet light is most intense during the mid-day and decreases around sunrise and sunset. Stay updated with the daily UV index, ranging from 1 to 11, by watching weather reports, and plan your golf outing according to the reports. The US Weather Service provides information based on almost every zip code in the country. A UV index of 8 to 10 is very high, where the skin can be burned in 30 minutes or less. An index of 11 is considered extreme. Understanding this index and limiting activities during these times will also help prevent skin damage.
Use the proper sunscreen; be mindful of the differences between sunscreen, sunblock and suntan lotion. Use a sunscreen or sunblock product labeled with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or above. Sunblock that provides a “broad spectrum” of coverage (protecting against both UVA and UVB rays) offers better protection. Suntan lotion products are not as effective in sun protection since they usually have an SPF of less than 15.
If you are an avid golfer, on the course daily or several times a week, you need to take extra caution - long-term exposure to the sun increases the risk of skin cancer or other skin issues. Individuals with lighter skin tones are more susceptible to getting sunburn and damaging their skin. People with darker tones are generally at lower risk because skin pigment works as a partial barrier to UV light. However, everyone should use sunblock.
Dressing for the weather helps to protect your skin from radiation as it directly protects your skin from harmful UV rays. Darker-colored fabrics will absorb more UV rays than lighter colors.
When you get a sunburn, there are several ways to manage it. Cool baths or showers will relieve the pain. Using moisturizers containing aloe vera or soy also helps soothe skin irritations. Aspirin or ibuprofen reduces swelling, redness and discomfort. If you plan on being outdoors again, make sure to cover the skin, especially the burnt area. Sunburn can be severe, causing second degree burns and blistering. If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately to prevent prolonged irritations and potential infections.
Irritations and rashes caused by poisonous plants:
Retrieving a golf ball that has been hit off-course, near the woods or other unkempt area, can expose golfers to poisonous plants. Poison ivy or poison oak can most often be found near or at the edges of golf courses. These plants can cause an itchy rash as part of an allergic reaction to a plant oil called urushiol. Moisturizers, calamine lotion, hydrocortisone creams and short lukewarm baths are some of the best ways to soothe irritated or inflamed skin. To further prevent itching, cover any rash areas with a bandage, preventing bacteria formation. Rashes and itching can become severe. When irritations are persistent, seek medical attention. Doctors can provide or prescribe a stronger topical corticosteroid or, in severe cases, oral medication.
Watch out for any shrubs or plants with “leaves of three” since this is often a sign of poison ivy or poison oak. Walking in wooded areas or rough can expose the skin and clothing to these poisonous plants. After potential exposure, remove and wash the exposed clothes immediately. The oil, urushiol, on the clothing causes these irritations and can come in contact with the skin again, even spreading to pets, furniture, and other surfaces.
Blisters:
Blisters are caused by friction on the skin. It is important to wear proper fitted shoes, socks and clothes, including golfing gloves, to prevent blister formations. Cover blisters to keep them clean, dry and from getting worse. If the pain is severe, swelling occurs or blistered areas look infected, professional medical attention may be needed.
Moisturize frequently with quality products:
Dry, tight, itchy skin is a common affliction. So, it is important to moisturize frequently with the right products. Individuals affected by conditions such as psoriasis and eczema may be particularly impacted by the change in season and experience burning sensations or increased skin sensitivity.
Golfers should moisturize their body from head to toe; however, be wary not to overdo it. Excessive application of creams and lotions sometimes leads to oily skin and clogged pores. If you experience this, switching to a moisturizing spray or mist can provide hydrating coverage with less greasiness.
