Artisanal Dog Treat Brand Wufers Launches in Kroger Stores Nationwide
Wufers Celebrates Milestone Partnership as Treats Hit Over 500 Kroger Stores Nationwide
This partnership with Kroger allows us to share our passion with even more people and their furry friends.”USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wufers, a beloved provider of gourmet dog treats, is thrilled to announce the exciting nationwide launch of their artisanal dog treats at Kroger stores. Beginning this month, dog parents across the country will have the opportunity to treat their dogs to Wufers' delicious and fun-themed treats conveniently available at their local Kroger store.
— Stephen Martone, Director of Marketing
At Wufers, we believe in the importance of treating dogs like family members and we understand that pets are not just animals, but integral parts of our families. Wufers was born out of the idea that all dogs deserve more than just a treat, they deserve an experience. That is why Wufers is dedicated to providing pet owners with celebratory treats that not only satisfy their dogs' taste buds but also bring joy and excitement to their furry companions. Each Wufers treat is carefully hand decorated with love and attention to detail in a range of whimsical and fun designs. They offer an element of surprise and delight for pets and their owners alike.
The nationwide launch of Wufers at Kroger stores marks a significant milestone for the company. Through this partnership, Wufers can offer their artisanal treats to a wider audience, making it easier for dog parents to access these barked-about products. With Kroger's extensive network of stores, Wufers will have tails wagging from coast to coast.
"We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wufers at Kroger stores nationwide," said Stephen Martone, Director of Marketing at Wufers. "We have poured our hearts into creating treats that not only taste great but also bring joy to both dogs and their parents. This partnership with Kroger allows us to share our passion with even more people and their furry friends."
Wufers' dog treats are made from only the finest, human-grade ingredients and are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers. Each treat is carefully crafted to provide dogs with a delicious snack that they will truly enjoy.
Customers can find Wufers' gourmet, artisanal dog treats in the pet section of their local Kroger store. The treats are conveniently packaged in individually wrapped bags, ensuring freshness and shareability.
About Wufers:
Welcome to Wufers, where we believe in celebrating every dog's life to the fullest. We're all about creating unforgettable moments for both humans and their beloved furry companions. At Wufers, we bake gourmet, artisanal dog cookies and treats that capture the essence of every season and holiday. Whether it's a sunny summer day or a festive winter celebration, we've got the perfect treat to make it even more special.
All our products are proudly made in North America, using only local, human-grade ingredients. We believe that your furry friend deserves the very best, and we never compromise on that.
When you join the Wufers community, you become part of something truly special. We recognize that it's not just about "just" a dog, and it's not "just" dog treats. It's about the deep bond between humans and their furry companions. It's about the shared moments of joy, love, and connection that make life truly meaningful.
So, why settle for ordinary treats when you can give your dog an extraordinary experience? Visit us at www.wufers.com and discover a world of delicious delights crafted with love and passion. Join us in celebrating the magic that happens when humans and dogs come together – because at Wufers, every moment is an opportunity to create lasting memories.
Perry Betts
perry@perrybetts.com
Perry Betts Inc.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other