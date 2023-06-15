Deck Commerce Order Management Innovates Technology for Omnichannel Retailers to Improve Customer Experiences
Retailers lean on Deck Commerce to simplify retail operations by providing a complete omni-fulfillment solution that increases efficiency and order accuracy.ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deck Commerce, a leading order management system (OMS), continues to provide innovative technology to direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers and brands. In addition to offering inventory management, returns management, order orchestration, transaction processing, and distributed order management, the robust technology boasts its strength in automating omnichannel fulfillment.
The Deck Commerce OMS works behind the scenes to solve challenges in every touchpoint of omni-fulfillment by improving inventory accuracy across all channels and nodes, reducing SKU complexity with split-shipments, and providing routing configurability that makes sense for every retail brand.
With the recent product release, Deck Commerce continues to equip retailers with the technology needed to gain and retain loyal customers while automating workflows and reducing headcount – saving retailers time and money. The recent product release empowers retailers to:
• Never miss an in-store sale due to inventory location. If a store has it, the Deck Commerce OMS will include the node in the routing and allocation process so that a customer’s order can be shipped to the store for pickup or curbside.
• Gain more control over where products are being shipped from. This feature allows retailers to set a node as a preferred fulfillment location to ship specific items with the flexibility of automatically rerouting if items are not available at the preferred node.
• Reduce poor customer experiences due to oversells and order cancellations. This feature gives retailers more configurability for an endless aisle strategy by setting order capacity and automatically disabling a node when capacity is reached.
While these new features provide retailers with additional key capabilities to execute a successful omni-fulfillment strategy, they only scrape the surface of what the Deck Commerce OMS has to offer. With Deck Commerce, retailers have a complete buy, fulfill, and return anywhere business model – improving both the customer experience and overall profitability.
“As leading innovators in the industry, we continue to provide our customers with exciting product enhancements with more coming later this year,” says Deck Commerce CEO, Chris Deck. Retailers can look forward to upcoming features that will optimize in-store fulfillment and store processing that will streamline order picking, packing, and shipping – increasing efficiency and order accuracy.
About Deck Commerce
Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.
