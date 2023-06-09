Introducing the Digital Transformation Program Offering a Free Website & Free SEO Services to One Lucky Texas Resident
This program is designed to showcase a complete digital makeover of a business within 12 weeks at no cost to the selected applicant - Texas residents only!PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 4th, 2023 Austin Bryant Consulting will announce a winner in the first ever "Digital Transformation Program". The program is intended to help businesses either without a website, with an old outdated website, and/or those who need search engine optimization services to make a significant impact in their online presence within a 12 week period.
The isolation COVID brought made people realized they needed a strong online presence to ensure the growth of their business. But not everyone has been able to make that transition.
This new program is intended to help those who need it the most. Not everyone can afford a new website and SEO. It's our time to give back. We're offering people a way to get the digital strategy and execution they need to take their business to the next level.
The goal of the program is to help a business achieve goals they couldn't do on their own. Our selfish take in this is is to make an awesome story we can share with the world.
Our criteria for the selection of our winner is based on the following:
They have a great business plan or idea.
They have an existing business that needs help making the shift to an online presence.
They have a great story we can get behind and be a part of their rise to success.
They have the opportunity to achieve an incredible breakthrough with an effective website and our SEO services.
The winner will receive:
- Strategy session to determine the biggest opportunities available within the 12-week timeframe.
- A business plan to maintain the direction and course of the campaign we build.
- Up to 3 months of SEO and website development
- Education on how to write SEO content, optimize pages and maintain a steady climb in ranking on Google and other major search engines.
- A "done-for-you'"PPC campaign
- A website built or enhanced for lead generation and optimized to rank on Google for specific keywords.
- 6 months of free consulting
You can fill out the form to enter @ https://austinbryantconsulting.com/free-wesbite-free-seo-digital-transformation-program/
