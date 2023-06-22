Keystone Clinic & Surgery Introduces Comprehensive Health Screenings for All Ages and Genders in the Heartlands

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is Singapore’s leading one-stop clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive health screenings for all ages and genders.

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health screenings play a crucial role in maintaining optimal health and well-being, as they facilitate the early detection of potential health issues when they are most treatable. Recognising the significance of preventive care, Keystone Clinic & Surgery is proud to announce the availability of a range of health screening packages tailored to meet the needs of its residents in the Heartlands.

Dr. Ho Ying Jie, a resident doctor at Keystone Clinic & Surgery, emphasises the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic diseases. Dr. Ho states, "Early detection and treatment of chronic diseases is key to a happier and healthier life in our later years." With this statement, Dr. Ho underscores the clinic's mission to promote a proactive approach to health, encouraging individuals to prioritise regular health screenings and medical check ups to catch potential health concerns at their earliest stages. This is in line with the new HealthierSG initiatives and personalised Health Plans being released this year.

To ensure accessibility for all residents, Keystone Clinic & Surgery is pleased to inform the public that certain health screenings may qualify for government subsidies. Individuals are encouraged to schedule a consultation with the clinic's healthcare professionals to obtain detailed information regarding subsidy eligibility and the available health screening packages.

By making health screenings readily available and tailoring them to the diverse needs of the community, Keystone Clinic & Surgery aims to foster a culture of proactive health management in the Heartlands. The clinic's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services and promoting early detection serves as a testament to their dedication to the well-being of the community.

Dr. Ho Ying Jie states, “With a deep commitment towards a healthier Singapore, Keystone Clinic & Surgery has been equipped to provide health screenings for individuals of all ages and genders. By offering a comprehensive selection of preventive health screenings, the clinic aims to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being and make more informed decisions about their health.”

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to offering comprehensive medical services to the Heartlands community. With a focus on preventive health and early detection, the clinic strives to empower individuals to take control of their health and overall well-being. Keystone Clinic & Surgery is committed to providing accessible, affordable and personalised healthcare services to all individuals to foster a healthier community.