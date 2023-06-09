Submit Release
Former Warren County Investigator Charged with Official Misconduct

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into actions of a now-former investigator with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in an indictment.

In September 2022, at the request of 31st Judicial District Attorney General Chris Stanford, TBI agents began investigating then-drug investigator Steven Carpenter on complaints involving potential official misconduct. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that resulted in the Warren County Grand Jury returning indictments charging Carpenter with three counts of official misconduct on June 2nd.

On June 8th, Steven Allen Carpenter (DOB 07/24/1983) surrendered himself to authorities in Warren County, where he was booked and released on his own recognizance. The prosecution is currently being handled by pro-tem District Attorney General of the 14th Judicial District Craig Northcott. 

