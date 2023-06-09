PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 9, 2023 Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation Noting that nearly 90% of jobs will require digital skills by 2025, Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday exhorted women to embark on digital technology. "As women, let us support and uplift one another, ensuring that no woman is left behind in this journey of digital transformation" said Villar during the 18th Annual General Assembly of thePhilippine Federation of Local councils of Women (PFLCW) held at The Heritage Hotel in Pasay City on June 8. Villar noted that globally, only about 24% of women enroll in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) courses, resulting in a shortage of skilled workers. "In the Philippines, it is slightly higher at 30-40%, but still insufficient. This means we are missing out on the potential contributions of more than half of our population in the development of a strong digital economy," she said. During the event with the theme "Women in Digital Transformation," Villar acknowledged that PFLCW plays a vital role in advocating for women empowerment across our nation. Representing 300,000 women in 500 Local Councils, the senator lauded their organization for driving positive change and championing inclusivity and women's participation in various sectors. "It's about making sure that women have the same chances as men in tech jobs and encouraging them to take full advantage of the internet and other digital tools," she said. "By doing so, we strive to prevent women from being left behind and provide them with opportunities to lead and innovate," she added. However, she noted the 'gender digital divide' poses a pressing issue that hinders women's digital empowerment. To help bridge this divide, she said the Senate enacted last year the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act. "Now, more than ever, we must be committed to break down all the barriers and challenges in the digital platforms to develop the country's economy." The senator further stated that as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and a strong advocate for the empowerment of our farmers and others in the agricultural sector, she hopes for the efficient and effective integration of technological advancements into agriculture. "I firmly believe that by using technology in agriculture, we can improve the yield of our farmers, ensure food security, and uplift the lives of those involved in this important sector." She envisions a future where we embrace the power of digital tools and innovations to transform agriculture, leading to a sustainable and prosperous future for our farmers and our nation. Villar, hinikayat ang kababaihan na mag- digital transformation Dahil kailangan ang digital skills sa halos 90% ng trabaho sa 2025, nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa mga kababaihan na mag-digital technology. "As women, let us support and uplift one another, ensuring that no woman is left behind in this journey of digital transformation," ani Villar sa 18th Annual General Assembly of thePhilippine Federation of Local councils of Women (PFLCW) na idinaos sa Heritage Hotel sa Pasay City nitong June 8. Ipinunto ni Villar na sa buong mundo, 24% lamang ng kababaihan ang naka-enroll sa Information and Communication Technology (ICT) courses na nagreresulta sa kakulangan ng skilled workers. "In the Philippines, it is slightly higher at 30-40%, but still insufficient. This means we are missing out on the potential contributions of more than half of our population in the development of a strong digital economy," ayon pa kay Villar. Sa naturang okasyon na may temang "Women in Digital Transformation," kinilala ni Villar ang pagsusulong ng PFLCW sa women empowerment sa buong kapuluan. Pinuri niya ang may 300,000 kababaihan sa 500 Local Councils dahil sa kanilang pag tutulak sa positibong pagbabago at paglalahok ng kababaihan sa maraming sektor. "It's about making sure that women have the same chances as men in tech jobs and encouraging them to take full advantage of the internet and other digital tools," ayon sa senador. "By doing so, we strive to prevent women from being left behind and provide them with opportunities to lead and innovate," dagdag pa niya. Subplot, kanyang sinabi na ang 'gender digital divided' ang hadlang sa women's digital empowerment. Upang matugunan ito, ipinasa ng Senado noong nakaraang taon ang Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act. "Now, more than ever, we must be committed to break down all the barriers and challenges in the digital platforms to develop the country's economy." Binanggit din ng senador na bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture at strong advocate sa empowerment ng magsasaka at ng mga nasa agricultural sector, umaasa siya sa epektibong integration ng technological advancements sa agriculture. "I firmly believe that by using technology in agriculture, we can improve the yield of our farmers, ensure food security, and uplift the lives of those involved in this important sector." Nakikita niya sa hinaharap ang kapangyarihan ng digital tools at innovations sa pagbabago ng agriculture, para sa sustainable at masaganang kinabukasan.