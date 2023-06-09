Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,161 in the last 365 days.

Poe on Recurring Holiday Power Outages in NAIA

PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release
June 9, 2023

Poe on Recurring Holiday Power Outages in NAIA

The most recent power outage in NAIA once again shows the need for urgent power augmentation while a full electrical audit is ongoing. Regardless of duration, power outages in the country's main gateway are enough to cause a domino effect of flight delays, passenger confusion, and reduced business.

Informal updates relayed by MIAA Administration point to a human error during the ongoing energy audit by contractor MSERV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MERALCO.

The MIAA management must exercise technical oversight so these human errors are minimized. These series of power outages also happened during peak travel dates - New Year, Labor Day, and now the Independence Day Long Weekend - when the airport is packed with people. Nagkataon lang ba o sinasadya na?

During the May 1 power outage, DOTr said that the agency is already working with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and other authorities to explore the possibility of a sabotage. This report remains to be seen.

It also remains unclear why the electrical plan of NAIA Terminal 3, among other important building plan documents, has not been turned over by the contractor despite the government having already paid the just compensation.

In the interim, DOTr should look at adding generators and providing comfortable waiting areas to passengers especially to the elderly and those with medical conditions. Sa init din ng panahon ngayon, kasama dapat ang water at snacks sa care kits na agarang mabigay sa mga pasahero.

Even if NAIA's privatization is being explored, this is no excuse for airport officials to drop the ball. MIAA should implement proper maintenance and contingency plans to prevent any future outages and travel disruptions. There should be comprehensive responses for all emergency scenarios. Any audit or improvement needs to be planned ahead of time.

You just read:

Poe on Recurring Holiday Power Outages in NAIA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more