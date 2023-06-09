GWM TANK 500 Launched in Saudi Arabia, Displaying a New Experience

On June 8th, GWM released a new luxury off-road SUV, the GWM TANK 500, in Saudi Arabia. It received a warm welcome from guests at the launch event.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- At the launch event, Sunny Bhat, GWM GCC Sales and Marketing Director, introduced the outstanding achievements and highlights of the GWM TANK 500. As the latest global model under the GWM brand, GWM TANK 500 has undergone comprehensive upgrades in engine, system, and performance, making it capable of handling various road conditions.During the on-site test drive, Sunny Bhat said that: "GWM TANK 500 is equipped with a powerful engine that can respond quickly during acceleration and overtaking. Its stable and powerful release of power allows drivers to feel the passion and fun of driving in various road conditions. In addition, the suspension system used in the GWM TANK 500 can effectively reduce shock and absorb road impacts, maintaining the stability of the vehicle.GWM TANK 500 is also equipped with an intelligent driving assistance system and an active safety system. Its advanced sensors and intelligent algorithms can monitor road conditions in real-time to provide accurate driving advice that provided participants with comprehensive security. The GWM TANK 500 represents our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and providing customers with a luxurious off-road experience."Since GWM entered the Middle East market, its GWM TANK 300 has been successfully launched. This achievement was accomplished in just ten months. This fully demonstrates the success and popularity of GWM in the Middle East market and lays a solid foundation for the launch of the flagship model GWM TANK 500. Overall, GWM is highly recognized in the Middle East region for its diverse product line, outstanding automotive performance, and high-quality after-sales service.Being a born global brand, the launch of the GWM TANK 500 in Saudi Arabia is an important milestone for GWM, providing strong support for GWM expansion in the Middle East region. GWM TANK's unique identity lies in its ability to seamlessly navigate both off-road and urban terrains, catering to the evolving needs of Middle Eastern consumers and introducing a fresh paradigm in the SUV domain. This is the second stop for the GWM TANK 500, and it will be launched in GCC Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, and other places in the future.For more details, please visit their website https://www.gwm-global.com/