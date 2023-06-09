Sri Lankan Tamil Victims Call for Resignation of the Head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva

KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA

The harsh reality is that the IMF is helping Sri Lanka to destroy the independence of the Tamils and to erase the presence of the Tamils from their own land.

Under IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's funding to Sri Lanka has served to the unceasing aggression and oppression against Tamils. Tamil suffering from Sri Lanka's occupation has only increased.” — G. Rajkumar