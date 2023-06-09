Sri Lankan Tamil Victims Call for Resignation of the Head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva
The harsh reality is that the IMF is helping Sri Lanka to destroy the independence of the Tamils and to erase the presence of the Tamils from their own land.
Under IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's funding to Sri Lanka has served to the unceasing aggression and oppression against Tamils. Tamil suffering from Sri Lanka's occupation has only increased.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mothers of Missing Tamils made the following press statement to mark their 2300th day of their continuous struggle on June 08, 2023:
“Today is the 2300 day of the struggle in which we continue to fight to find the missing Tamil children and to call for the help of the United States and the European Union in achieving Tamil sovereignty, in order to save all Tamils from the genocide by the Sinhalese government in Sri Lanka. "
Under IMF President Kristalina Georgieva, the organization's funding to Sri Lanka has served to the unceasing aggression and oppression against Tamils. Tamil suffering from Sri Lanka's occupation has only increased since the IMF loan of this March and the loans of previous decades.
Just a few months ago, the Sri Lankan government was begging for food, medicine, cooking gas, petroleum for cars and many other basic needs. Now, bankrolled yet again by the loan from the International Monetary Fund, it is accelerating genocidal policies and practices in the land of the Tamils.
After the IMF bailout, the Sri Lankan military and Buddhist bhikkhus forcefully and illegally seized land from the Tamils and erected Maha Sangha Sinhala Buddhist symbols throughout the Tamil homeland where Buddhist Sinhalese do not live.
Rather than simply being used for the basic needs the government claimed, this most recent IMF loan has provided the financial strength to destroy ancient Hindu temples, and these destroyed temples have been replaced by Sinhala ethnic Buddhist symbols. An attack on Tamil culture has thus either been unwittingly or knowingly subsidized by the IMF.
This Buddhist symbol is hated by the Tamils as it represents ethnic cleansing and Sinhalese settlement from the south in the Tamil homeland. It is a further reminder of past injustices and massacres, particularly the final days of the 2009 ethnic war that killed 146,000 Tamils and created 90,000 Tamil widows and 50,000 Tamil orphans.
The presence of the Sri Lankan military in the Tamil homeland has been further encouraged by loans from the International Monetary Fund. Trying to weaken and undermine our communities, these armies promote drug use among the Tamil youth and act to strengthen the sexual urge among the Tamils, with the aim of destroying the future Tamil generation.
In 2009, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opposed an IMF loan to Sri Lanka during her tenure. Her reasoning in 2009 was that "We don't think the time is right to consider an IMF loan until we have a solution to this ethnic problem. We are focused on coming up with a solution."
If the Sri Lankan army is removed from the Tamil homeland and not replaced by UN or US forces, IMF loans must be stopped. Funding the Sri Lankan government without signing an agreement to withdraw the genocidal Sri Lankan Sinhalese army from the Tamil homeland is a violation of human rights.
The IMF was supposedly created to use financial loans to support democracy and uphold human rights around the world. There are many human rights abuses in the Tamil area of Sri Lanka, a corrupt judiciary and no respect for democracy or people's opinions.
The harsh reality is that the International Monetary Fund is helping Sri Lanka to destroy the independence of the Tamils and to erase the presence of the Tamils from their own land.
We therefore demand the immediate resignation of the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.
Useful Link:
1. Sri Lanka: IMF Should Not Condone Abuses
Government Should Address Human Rights Problems Before Receiving $2.5 Billion Loan
Link: https://www.hrw.org/news/2009/07/22/sri-lanka-imf-should-not-condone-abuses
2. US opposed to $2 bn IMF loan to Sri Lanka: Hillary Clinton
Link: https://www.livemint.com/Politics/wnBEVDxBTJIsTojKRKq7qL/US-opposed-to-2-bn-IMF-loan-to-Sri-Lanka-Hillary-Clinton.html
3. Sri Lanka: IMF Loan Risks Eroding Rights
https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/03/29/sri-lanka-imf-loan-risks-eroding-rights
Thank you,
G. Rajkumar
Secretary, Association of Disappeared Tamils.
June 8, 2023
