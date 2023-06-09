Houston CISO Recognized Among the Top 50 Chief Information Security Officers Globally
Centre Technologies' CISO recognized by EC-Council in their Top 50 C|CISO Hall of Fame Report.
Always an honor to be recognized by peers in the public and private cyber community. The designation continues to lead to a unified strategy to secure the U.S. economy and critical infrastructure.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EC-Council, a cybersecurity education and training program, released their Certified Chief Information Security Officer (C|CISO) Hall of Fame report last week, recognizing the top 50 Certified CISOs globally. Among those honored is Anthony Leatherwood, Centre Technologies’ Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Leatherwood’s specific Hall of Fame recognition is for Best in Information Security Leadership.
— Anthony Leatherwood, CISO at Centre Technologies
“A key attribute is to ‘build bridges,’ advancing strategic business collaboration. This iterative action delivers a consistent theme further advancing the precepts of secure by design principles while also managing organizational risks to an acceptable level,” says Leatherwood on the key qualities it takes to be a top level CISO.
In order to be considered for the Hall of Fame honor, all participants must be certified through the EC-Council’s highly regarded and extensive training programs. Additionally, in order to receive a certification, participants must pass a rigorous examination. EC-Council's Certified Chief information Security Officer (Certified CISO) program is highly regarded among security professionals, offering numerous benefits that enable participants to effectively tackle the latest challenges in the field.
This recognition advances Leatherwood’s leadership for Houston-based Manages Services Provider, Centre Technologies. Leatherwood aims to use this recognition as a platform for helping Centre accomplish its business goals. Combining his expertise and Centre’s cybersecurity initiatives, the goal is to revolutionize how they produce high quality security solutions with a local touch.
“The strategy is to continue working with the leadership team of Centre Technologies to deliver secure business productivity and innovative solutions,” continues Leatherwood. “As our CEO, Chris Pace, states, ‘our strategy is to continue to build strong relationships with our employees, customers, and partners.’ We fully align and support Pace’s strategic plans.”
The purpose of the Hall of Fame Report is to dig into the strategies employed by the recognized security leaders not only to tackle but surpass the challenges they encounter in their day-to-day within the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
Respondents for the Hall of Fame survey and its subsequent report are leading cybersecurity professions around the globe who are employed primarily in technology, financial services, government, retail, healthcare, education, transportation and automotive, and entertainment hospitality.
Both Leatherwood and Centre Technologies remain vigilant in keeping up with cybersecurity trends reported in EC-Councils Hall of Fame Report.
About Centre Technologies
As a local IT services company, Centre Technologies unites Texas hospitality with award winning expertise. Businesses trust Centre to eliminate IT headaches by being a champion for their vision and goals. We are a Managed, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services provider known for delivering enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. Committed to customer satisfaction, we make sure that whatever the task, we do it right.
About EC-Council
EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide training and certifications to apprentice and experienced cybersecurity professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies and others who employ them safe from attack.
Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different trainings, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the US Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, the company has certified 300,000 professionals across the globe. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 150 nations, EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification.
A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company can be reached online at https://www.eccouncil.org/
