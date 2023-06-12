Evolution Data Centres announces a joint venture with Central Pattana PCL for Bangkok data centre
The partnership will see the development of a new 34MW, sustainably focussed, carrier-neutral data centre facility in Thailand.
Thailand is an important, high growth market, for us, and we are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the country's digital transformation”BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Data Centres (EDC) today announced that they have signed a joint venture agreement with Central Pattana PCL to design, build and operate a state-of-the-art carrier-neutral data centre in central Bangkok. Central Pattana PCL is one of the largest property developers in Thailand. The company's portfolio includes retail, residential, and mixed-use developments, as well as hotels and office buildings.
— Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer, EDC
EDC have selected Thailand as part of their strategy to focus on growing markets and specifically because of the country’s high internet usage and technology-savvy population. As part of their commitment to build greener data centres they will work with Central Pattana to ensure that the new data centre will minimise its impact on the environment. This announcement further builds on Evolution’s growth into the emerging economies across Asia, following the notice earlier this year of their entry into the Philippines market.
"We are excited to be partnering with Central Pattana PCL to bring our expertise to Thailand," said Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Data Centres. "Thailand is an important, high growth market, for us, and we are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure to support the country's digital transformation. We have seen some of the major Cloud providers recently move into the country, we look forward to combining the strengths of EDC and Central Pattana PCL to build and operate a hyper-scale, greener data centre, to underpin the future growth.”
"Central Pattana is proud to partner with Evolution Data Centres to bring cutting-edge technology to Thailand," said Mr. Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotel and Alternative Investments. "This joint venture marks a significant milestone for our company and is in line with our vision to become a leading mixed-use property developer regionally which includes digital infrastructure in Thailand. With EDC's expertise in data centre solutions, we are confident that our partnership will contribute to the growth of Thailand's digital economy."
The joint venture represents a significant investment by Central Pattana PCL in Thailand's digital economy and underscores its commitment to developing world-class infrastructure to support the country's growing technology sector. Phase 1 of the new Bangkok facility is expected to be operational in H2 2024.
ABOUT EVOLUTION DATA CENTRES
Headquartered in Singapore, Evolution Data Centres was founded in 2021 with the strategic vision to become the next-generation, leading pan-Asian data centre platform, delivering digital infrastructure, reliably and sustainably, into high growth markets. They deliver high performance colocation designed for hyperscale and engineered for the cloud. Their exclusive focus on emerging markets allows them to find and develop data centres in challenging locations more efficiently than traditional operators.
For more information, visit www.evolutiondatacentres.com
ABOUT CENTRAL PATTANA PCL
Central Pattana PCL is one of the largest property developers in Thailand. The company's portfolio includes retail, residential, and mixed-use developments, as well as hotels and office buildings. Central Pattana PCL is committed to sustainable development and has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and promote social responsibility.
