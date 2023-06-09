Georgia:  Young European Ambassadors open new EuroClub in Qeda 

On 8 June, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) network in Georgia celebrated an official opening of the EuroClub at the Keda Public School in Qeda Municipality, in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia.

Two hundred school children and 12 YEAs took part in the opening ceremony. The Young European Ambassadors presented 40 students with the ‘European Way’ board game developed by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The young people were joined by the Ambassador of the European Union in Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport of Adjara and Qeda Municipality officials.

The Qeda Euroclub was an initiative of the Young European Ambassadors, who operate within the framework of the EU-funded programme EU NEIGHBOURS EAST. This is the third space launched by the programme in Georgia to create non-formal education opportunities for local youth and strengthen the partnership between the European Union and Georgia. The other two are in Tbilisi (Euroclub Gldani) and in Kvareli.