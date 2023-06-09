EU-funded Light Bulb Exchange Programme in Ukraine extended to public institutions

Starting from today, the EU-funded Light Bulb Exchange Programme in Ukraine is being extended to public institutions.

The nationwide programme, supported by the Ukrainian government, was launched on 30 January 2023 to replace old incandescent bulbs with energy-saving ones. Since then, millions of Ukrainian citizens received modern light bulbs free of charge, replacing more than 19 million bulbs. In total, the programme covered 23,000 settlements, from small villages to regional centres.

Now, legal entities operating in the medical sector (hospitals, clinics, dental clinics, laboratories and other medical institutions), and in the field of education (kindergartens, higher and vocational educational institutions, general education institutions, sports, music, driving schools and others) can join the exchange programme.

Using the DIIA portal, these institutions can exchange three bulbs per 10 square metres of classrooms, teachers’ rooms, wards, treatment rooms and 2 bulbs per 10 square metres of common areas.

Ambassador Matti Maasikas, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, thanked all Ukrainians who had participated in the LED bulbs exchange programme this winter. “Together with the tireless work of Ukrainian defenders protecting civilian infrastructure, energy sector workers and international support, these efforts have helped get Ukraine through winter. Russia has not managed to plunge Ukraine into cold and darkness and it will not succeed in the future,” the Ambassador said.

Find out more

Press release