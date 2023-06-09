Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,270 in the last 365 days.

Nova Kakhovka dam breach: EU and its humanitarian partners deliver life-saving aid to Kherson and Mykolaiv

The EU and its humanitarian partners have extended their support to people in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, affected by the consequences of war and lately by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

With EU funding, the World Food Programme is now delivering thousands of life-saving food parcels to the victims of the disaster.

The EU is also working with its partner international organisation Acted, to provide targeted cash assistance to those affected by the emergency.

With EU support, the non-governmental organisation ‘People in Need Ukraine’ has already delivered nearly 100,000 litres of drinking water to communities affected by the destruction.

The EU says that “more support is being mobilised”.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Nova Kakhovka dam breach: EU and its humanitarian partners deliver life-saving aid to Kherson and Mykolaiv

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more