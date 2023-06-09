Nova Kakhovka dam breach: EU and its humanitarian partners deliver life-saving aid to Kherson and Mykolaiv

The EU and its humanitarian partners have extended their support to people in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, affected by the consequences of war and lately by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

With EU funding, the World Food Programme is now delivering thousands of life-saving food parcels to the victims of the disaster.

The EU is also working with its partner international organisation Acted, to provide targeted cash assistance to those affected by the emergency.

With EU support, the non-governmental organisation ‘People in Need Ukraine’ has already delivered nearly 100,000 litres of drinking water to communities affected by the destruction.

The EU says that “more support is being mobilised”.

