Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,270 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: grants to establish a network of community working groups in Kharkiv region

The UN Development Programme in Ukraine, with EU support, is announcing a grant to establish a network of community safety and recovery working groups in partner communities in the Kharkiv region.

Grants will be awarded to NGOs that will help make war-torn communities in the Kharkiv region safer and more cohesive.

The list of target communities in the Kharkiv region includes: Pervomayskaya, Solonitsivska, Zmievska, Novovodolazska, Balakliyska, and Savinska hromadas.

This size of each grant will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The project implementation shall start by the end of 2023.

Applications will be accepted until June 23.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: grants to establish a network of community working groups in Kharkiv region

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more