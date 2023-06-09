Ukraine: grants to establish a network of community working groups in Kharkiv region

The UN Development Programme in Ukraine, with EU support, is announcing a grant to establish a network of community safety and recovery working groups in partner communities in the Kharkiv region.

Grants will be awarded to NGOs that will help make war-torn communities in the Kharkiv region safer and more cohesive.

The list of target communities in the Kharkiv region includes: Pervomayskaya, Solonitsivska, Zmievska, Novovodolazska, Balakliyska, and Savinska hromadas.

This size of each grant will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The project implementation shall start by the end of 2023.

Applications will be accepted until June 23.

