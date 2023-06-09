Azerbaijan: Apply for EuroSchool on 8-10 August

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan has announced a call for applications to participate in the 5th edition of the EuroSchool, which will take place from 8-10 August 2023 in one of the regions of Azerbaijan. Participants will be able to learn more about the EU, its history, fundamental principles and values, energy and environmental issues, combating disinformation and fake news, the European Neighbourhood Policy, the Eastern Partnership initiative and EU-Azerbaijan relations, in an interactive educational environment.

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Europe and Azerbaijan will lead discussions on the role of the EU for young people in Europe and in the Eastern Partnership countries, on opportunities for young people in the region, including in the field of education, as well as national and regional youth organisations.

Transport from and to Baku, meals and accommodation (double rooms) will be covered by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani higher education students or graduates aged between 18 and 25, fluent in English and interested in International Affairs, the European Union, political sciences, international trade, education, or energy are invited to apply.

Participants must be fully available for the duration of the EuroSchool.

The deadline for applications is 29 June.

