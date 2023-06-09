Leading Artist Materials Brand, Winsor & Newton, Joins The Movement As A Certified B Corporation,™
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to sustain art and help artists make the most sustainable choices, Winsor & Newton is proud to announce that it is now a Certified B Corporation Brand (“B Corp,™).
B Corp certification is a rigorous assessment of a company's social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. It is awarded to businesses that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
Winsor & Newton is committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, and this certification is testament of its dedication to those values. As a B Corp brand in the arts manufacturing industry, it is now counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy to collectively work for the better good.
“Our B Corp certification is a reflection of the long-term commitment Winsor & Newton has made to securing the future sustainability of art and artists, and we are honoured to be joining a community that shares our values and vision,” said Helly Summerly, Global Brand Director. “As a brand, we have always sought to be led by artists and view the world through their eyes, and we know that ethics and sustainability are of increasing importance to them”.
As a B Corp brand, Winsor & Newton is now part of a global network of over 6,500 companies across more than 161 industries in 89 countries and over 560,000 workers that are committed to using business as a force for good.
About Winsor & Newton
Winsor & Newton is one of the oldest art materials brands in the world. It was founded in London in 1832 by chemist William Winsor and artist Henry Newton, and today is sold in over 100 markets worldwide.
The Winsor & Newton product portfolio is extensive and includes:
- Oil and water colours
- Acrylics, inks and gouache
- Graphic markers, fineliners and pencils
- Paper, canvas, brushes and accessories
The brand is used by professional artists, students and hobbyists alike.
Winsor and Newton’s sustainability strategy focuses on increasing social impact by engaging with communities through creative thinking and artist and colleague wellbeing; and by decreasing environmental impact through energy and water sources, packaging and waste supplies, and product ingredients.
For more information visit: www.winsornewton.com
About B Corp
In our current global economic system, business is failing its enormous promise to create positive impact while driving large-scale negative impact. In short, it’s putting profit over people and planet.
The B Corp movement is here to change our economic system — and to do so we have to change the rules of the game. We create standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behaviour, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilise the B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges. And we’re doing it all to realise our vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy that works for everyone.
For more information visit: www.bcorporation.net
Jo Sass
B Corp certification is a rigorous assessment of a company's social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. It is awarded to businesses that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
Winsor & Newton is committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, and this certification is testament of its dedication to those values. As a B Corp brand in the arts manufacturing industry, it is now counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy to collectively work for the better good.
“Our B Corp certification is a reflection of the long-term commitment Winsor & Newton has made to securing the future sustainability of art and artists, and we are honoured to be joining a community that shares our values and vision,” said Helly Summerly, Global Brand Director. “As a brand, we have always sought to be led by artists and view the world through their eyes, and we know that ethics and sustainability are of increasing importance to them”.
As a B Corp brand, Winsor & Newton is now part of a global network of over 6,500 companies across more than 161 industries in 89 countries and over 560,000 workers that are committed to using business as a force for good.
About Winsor & Newton
Winsor & Newton is one of the oldest art materials brands in the world. It was founded in London in 1832 by chemist William Winsor and artist Henry Newton, and today is sold in over 100 markets worldwide.
The Winsor & Newton product portfolio is extensive and includes:
- Oil and water colours
- Acrylics, inks and gouache
- Graphic markers, fineliners and pencils
- Paper, canvas, brushes and accessories
The brand is used by professional artists, students and hobbyists alike.
Winsor and Newton’s sustainability strategy focuses on increasing social impact by engaging with communities through creative thinking and artist and colleague wellbeing; and by decreasing environmental impact through energy and water sources, packaging and waste supplies, and product ingredients.
For more information visit: www.winsornewton.com
About B Corp
In our current global economic system, business is failing its enormous promise to create positive impact while driving large-scale negative impact. In short, it’s putting profit over people and planet.
The B Corp movement is here to change our economic system — and to do so we have to change the rules of the game. We create standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behaviour, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilise the B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges. And we’re doing it all to realise our vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy that works for everyone.
For more information visit: www.bcorporation.net
Jo Sass
Winsor & Newton
Jo.sass@colart.com