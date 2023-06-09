Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,221 in the last 365 days.

NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced on Friday, June 16

CONTACT:
Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461
Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470
June 9, 2022

Concord, NH – Winners and alternates of the 2023 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 33 moose hunting permits will be issued through the lottery in 2023. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized and random drawing.

New Hampshire’s 2023 moose hunt runs from October 21–29. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.

You just read:

NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced on Friday, June 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more