Manchester Man Injured in ATV Rollover in Brookline
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton
603-352-9669
May 10, 2025
Brookline, NH – On Saturday, May 10 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an ATV rollover on Shattuck Lane in the Town of Brookline. The initial call reported that an adult male was unconscious as a result of the accident. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Brookline Fire Department, Brookline EMS, Townsend (Massachusetts) Fire Department and Officers of the Brookline Police Department all responded.
Once on scene, Conservation Officers were able to determine that the operator, Myles Cavanaugh, 22, of Manchester, NH, was operating his ATV on Shattuck Lane when he lost control of the ATV, veered off the roadway, and rolled over into a ditch. Cavanaugh was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and was ultimately transported by UMass Memorial Health LifeFlight via helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.
Multiple violations were observed at the scene. This incident remains under investigation by Conservation Officers but reckless operation while on a public way appears to be what led to the crash. Cavanaugh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and the ATV was not legally registered.
No further information is available at this time.
