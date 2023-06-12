SIGNIFICANT PLAYER IN THE WORLD’S BUSINESS COACHING SECTOR CELEBRATES 30 YEAR MILESTONE
ActionCOACH, a dominant player in the international business coaching sector, celebrates its 30th global birthday this year.
We partner with our clients, like-minded people, sharing one common goal – to create successful businesses that can impact the markets in which we operate.”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Today, business coaching is well known,” says Pieter Scholtz, who together with Harry Welby-Cooke brought ActionCOACH to South Africa 16 years ago. “However, in the early days, it was ‘brand new’ and difficult to explain. ActionCOACH was a pioneer of ‘business coaching’ and has gone on to transform the business and personal lives of hundreds of thousands of clients world-wide.”
— Harry Welby-Cooke
Since franchising the company in 1997, ActionCOACH has helped business coaching become more mainstream and now operates across over 80 countries, with 1000+ offices worldwide. Its tried-and-tested tools, skills, and systems (built and enhanced over three decades), continues to successfully coach entrepreneurs and business owners on what it takes to be successful in business –irrespective of geography, developed or developing economies.
In South Africa, the local operation has no fewer than 40 coaches across South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana – impacting thousands of business owners and helping to create both business and life-changing success stories. “We partner with our clients, like-minded people, sharing one common goal – to coach and mentor business owners to create successful businesses and, in that, to create wealth and generational wealth that can impact the markets in which we operate,” says Welby-Cooke. “We also focus on building communities. Business communities and coach communities; where skills and lessons can be shared. This is powerful in itself, as it provides platforms for ongoing leadership (and therefore business growth).”
From a humble one-man-show to a multi-million dollar enterprise, ActionCOACH continues to blaze a trail as a leading business coaching company. This is evidenced by its ever-growing number of accolades and awards. The most recent award saw ActionCOACH named a ‘Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review’ – the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities; ranking highest in satisfaction whilst also demonstrating a strong potential to outperform competitors during challenging economic times.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” says Welby-Cooke. “In addition to this recent award, a 2022 ActionCOACH client satisfaction survey, conducted by WorkBuzz (an independent research agency) saw a staggering 96% of client respondents attest to how their ActionCOACH Business Coach makes a positive difference to their business. In addition, 98% of said respondents would not hesitate to recommend ActionCOACH to a friend or business associate with 92% considering ActionCOACH well worth the investment.”
“Simply put, we are a business that grows businesses,” says Scholtz. “ActionCOACH SA, as per the global ActionCOACH business model, is a business that works with its franchise partners who, in turn, provide business coaching services and mentoring across the client base. All of this is underpinned by tried-and-tested best practices, market relevance and support and mentoring directly from ActionCOACH together with our own hands-on business experience. It is a credible and award-winning brand that has already gone through its own business journey and ironed out a lot of its own challenges; bringing extensive knowledge and know-how to franchise owners of how to solve challenges within local markets.”
“What matters most to us is becoming part of the story of the businesses that we and our franchise partners coach. It’s more than coaching a business owner – it’s changing lives,” says Welby-Cooke. “Bringing ActionCOACH into South Africa has been an incredibly successful, rewarding, and inspiring venture for both Pieter and I. We look forward to what the next 30 years of business coaching will bring and its ever-increasing impact and potential across the business landscape on both a global and local front.”
ENDS
About ActionCOACH SA
ActionCOACH SA provides business and executive coaching services in South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia and Botswana. Provided by world-class individuals who have years of business experience and are internationally certified as business coaches. ActionCOACH SA is part of ActionCOACH, the global business coaching franchise that operates in over 80 countries with 1,000+ offices worldwide. For more information, visit: https://actioncoach.co.za/
Nicole Capper
MANGO-OMC
nicole@mango-omc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube