Press Releases

06/09/2023

Teva, Allergan, CVS, and Walgreens Finalize Opioid Settlement Agreements

Connecticut to Receive Over $200 Million to Fight the Opioid Crisis

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today announced the final approval of $17.3 billion in opioid agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants have committed to the deal and will start releasing funds to a national administrator later this summer. Money is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023. Connecticut is expected to receive more than $200 million in funding through these settlements to support opioid treatment and prevention.

“One by one we are taking on every player in the addiction industry and recovering billions of dollars nationwide to save lives and fight the opioid epidemic. With these latest settlements, we have secured $600 million for Connecticut alone and more than $50 billion nationwide. But it is not just about the money—we are forcing these companies to adhere to strict reforms to stop the deadly flood of opioids into our communities,” said Attorney General Tong.

The settlements require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. This court-ordered injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again. A final agreement with Walmart is not being announced today; there are different process for finalizing that settlement, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Connecticut will receive more than $200 million over 15 years. National investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis has led to more than $50 billion in new funding for opioid treatment and prevention, including $600 million for Connecticut alone.

Last year, Connecticut passed a law establishing the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee comprised of health professionals, individuals with lived experience, and state and municipal leaders to ensure robust and informed public involvement, accountability and transparency in allocating and accounting for opioid settlement funds. Funding from these latest settlements will be part of that process. The committee held its first meeting on March 13.

Teva and Allergan negotiations were led by Attorneys General from North Carolina, Iowa, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin. CVS and Walgreens negotiations were led by Attorneys General from North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov