Charlotte County Virginia’s First Islamic College Holds Inaugural Graduation & Convocation

IQOU Theological College Holds Inaugural Graduation and Convocation in Virginia

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, VIRGINIA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IQOU Theological College, an Islamic higher education institution, held its inaugural Graduation and Convocation on May 18, 2023, at 5:30PM on the beautiful, historic lawn of its future campus in Charlotte Court House, Virginia. After years of planning, IQOU Theological College began its inaugural year in the Fall of 2022 and proudly presented the first graduating class with degrees in the Certificate of Islamic Studies and Diploma of Islamic Studies.

The college held its first graduation at the front doors of its future campus, the former J. Murray Jeffress Elementary School, a segregation-era building originally constructed just for African Americans. During the graduation ceremony, IQOU Theological College President, Sheikha Syeda Zainab Adams Gillani, reflected on the historical backdrop, “...you’re sitting at a very historical campus which was built in 1952 during the years of segregation when people of color were not able to study in the same campus as European children or adults, and so this building was purposefully built for African American students which is why the blueprints say ‘school for colored kids”. In Islam, we don’t call ourselves black people or white people or any other people. Our goal is to become colored in Allah’s (God’s) color. So this may have been the campus for colored children, but now this is the campus for people who strive to be colored in Allah’s color.”

The keynote address from Honorable Khalifa Hussein Adams reminded graduates that “each individual you encounter has a unique story and perspective to share. By actively listening and engaging with others, you can create bridges where there were once divides, and build a stronger, more compassionate society.”

Dr. Nahla Al-Saidi, Advisor to Shaikh Al-Azhar and Dean of the prestigious Al-Azhar College of Islamic Sciences for International Students was eager to address the graduating class, but due to unforeseen circumstances was unable to attend and so she delivered a video message that is available on the college's website.

Closing the graduation and convocation, Alim Mahmud Abdussabur Al Azhari, department head for Islamic Studies, provided some guiding words to the graduates, “Embrace the unfamiliar, embrace the challenges, for it is through those experiences that you will discover your true potential…The path to success is rarely a straight line, but rather a winding journey filled with valuable lessons and unexpected opportunities.”

The administration of IQOU Theological College described the inaugural graduating class as having excelled in their Islamic studies while exhibiting the mission of the college to acquire beneficial knowledge that is centered in faith and spirituality so that students may live dynamic and healthy lives of leadership and community engagement.

IQOU Theological College currently confers degrees under a religious exemption through the State Council of Higher Education and has long term plans to achieve full accreditation as well as the addition of secular studies. The future home of IQOU Theological College is currently under renovation and has been nominated for historical designation by the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.