HR Certified, LLC Announces Sponsorship & Participation in the 2023 HR Mavericks FREE Virtual Conference
Every HR professional wants to attend the SHRM conference, but the cost without the resources makes it inaccessible to most. For the rest of us, there is this!
We often forget to develop ourselves as we focus on developing others.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Certified, LLC, a leading provider of HR certifications and professional development programs, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and participation in the highly anticipated 2023 HR Mavericks FREE Virtual Conference. The conference is scheduled to take place on June 12 - 13, 2023, and aims to empower HR professionals by focusing on rewriting the work rules in today's rapidly evolving workplace.
— Anthony P. Howard
Recognizing the challenges faced by HR professionals in attending major conferences due to cost constraints, HR Certified, LLC is committed to ensuring accessibility by sponsoring free events, such as the 2023 HR Mavericks Conference. This groundbreaking initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for HR professionals to enhance their knowledge, and skills, and stay ahead of industry trends.
Moreover, the 2023 HR Mavericks Conference has been approved for FREE HR recertification credits, making it an invaluable resource for attendees looking to maintain their professional credentials.
The CEO of HR Certified, LLC, Anthony P. Howard, is delighted to speak at the conference on the topic of "10 Hacks to Retain Your Top Talent." This session promises to be an engaging experience for people leaders seeking to adapt to the evolving landscape of work and gain insights into retaining valuable employees.
"We believe this conference holds immense significance in accessibility for all HR professionals," stated Anthony P. Howard, CEO of HR Certified, LLC. "We are truly excited to amplify this opportunity not only to our esteemed clients but also to the wider HR community. By championing this conference, we aim to continue to break down the accessibility barriers prevalent in the U.S. HR industry, increase representation, and equip everyone with the tools needed to thrive in the evolving landscape of work."
The 2023 HR Mavericks FREE Virtual Conference offers a robust lineup of keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Participants can expect enlightening discussions on a range of critical topics, including the future of work, diversity, equity, and inclusion, rewriting the rules of engagement, and the growing role of technology in HR.
