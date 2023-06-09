Golf Cart Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

Golf Cart Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Golf Cart Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s golf cart market analysis, the golf cart market size is predicted to reach $2.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the golf cart marketplace is due to rise in the utilization of golf carts in tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest golf cart market share. Major players in the market include Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Textron Inc., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Club Car.

Global Golf Cart Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Push-Pull Golf Cart, Gasoline Golf Cart, Electric Golf Cart, Solar Powered Golf Cart

2. By Operation: Manual, Powered

3. By Ownership: Rented, Fully Owned

4. By Application: Golf Courses, Personal Use, Industry Use, Other Applications

5. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Golf carts are electric or gas-powered vehicles used to move golfers and equipment around the course while playing. It is used to transport two golfers and their clubs around a golf course with less effort than walking.

