Packaged Food Market Size Expected To Reach $3.6 Trillion By 2027

Packaged Food Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Packaged Food Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Packaged Food Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers packaged food industry analysis and every facet of the packaged food market. As per TBRC’s packaged food market forecast, the packaged food market size is predicted to reach a value of $3,699.75 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

The rise in popularity of snacks and a quick lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest packaged food market share. Major packaged food industry companies include General Mills Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A, Hormel Foods Corporation, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Smithfield Foods Inc., Kellogg Company.

Packaged Food Market Segments

1) By Type: Dairy Products, Confectionery, Packaged Products, Bakery And Snack, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Ready Meals, Other Types

2) By Material: Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastics, Other Materials

3) By Packaging: Jugs, Packets, Bottles, Bags, Bowls, Boxes, Cans, Cartons, Crates

4) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Other Sales Channels

This type of food refers to foods that have had its complete surface wrapped to avoid direct interaction with the atmosphere, either through transparent or impenetrable wrapping. It helps to keep food longer and fresher.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Packaged Food Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

