Small Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Small Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s small drone market forecast, the small drone market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.21Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global small drone industry is due to the rising military and defense expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest small drone market share. Major small drone companies include Dai-Jing Innovations, Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Elbit Systems, lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industry Limited.

Small Drone Market Segments

● By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

● By Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

● By Power source: Fuel, Battery

● By Application: Military, Commercial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Short drones refer to drones that travel up to 90 miles and are used primarily for espionage and intelligence gathering. The wings of these drones are usually fixed and can be easily lifted by the arm and thrown into the air.

