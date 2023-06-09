Global Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Is Projected To Grow At A R35.90% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s parabolic flight tourism market forecast, the parabolic flight tourism market size is predicted to reach a value of $86.70 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 35.90 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global parabolic flight tourism industry is due to the increasing popularity of space-related tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest parabolic flight tourism market share. Major parabolic flight tourism companies include Zero Gravity Corporation, Novespace, MiGFlug GmbH, Beings Systems, Space Adventures, Airbus Group SE

Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Segments

● By Type: Suborbital Parabolic Flight, Orbital Parabolic Flight

● By Application: Scientific Research And Exploration, Leisure, Other Applications

● By End-Use: Government, Commercial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This type of flight tourism refers to the practice of traveling through flights that can replicate microgravity and are extremely helpful for brief scientific and technological examinations in lower gravity. Parabolic flights are used to corroborate space equipment and coach astronauts before spaceflight, as these flights are the unique way to assess microgravity with humans beyond prolonged astronaut training and flights to the International Space Station.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Characteristics

3. Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Trends

4. Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

