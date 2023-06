Flynava Technologies enters its 9th year, Reflecting on a Journey of Innovation and Success

FN 9th Year celebration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐ ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐๐š๐ฏ๐š ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ founded by ๐Œ๐š๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ก ๐’๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, is thrilled to mark its ninth year, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, problem-solving. Since its inception in April 2015, FlyNava has been at the forefront of solving complex pricing problems in the airline industry, driven by the unwavering vision of its CEO.

FlyNava's journey began with meticulous planning in ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”, our operations commenced. FlyNava secured its first customer in 2018 and ๐‰๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ซ went live.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ, FlyNava demonstrated remarkable resilience and continued creating new products, seizing opportunities and achieving noteworthy milestones. New contract wins, reaffirmed its position as a trusted industry innovator.

FlyNava moving forward is set for rapid growth, targeting partnerships and investments. A team of 65 professionals driving industry growth, specializing in pricing, advanced analytics and AI to reshape aviation technology, delivering exceptional client value.

Reflecting on the company's achievements, Mahesh shared his motivation that keeps him going: "๐“๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐š ๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐ฒ." This mindset has propelled FlyNava to overcome challenges and forge ahead.

๐Œ๐ž๐ ๐ก๐ง๐š, ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ฎ๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ซ emphasizes the abundance of opportunities within our friendly and supportive atmosphere. We foster a collaborative environment that nurtures personal and professional growth. FlyNava: beyond a workplace, a thriving hub for technology exposure and growth. She also extends sincere thanks to our trusted partners ๐€๐–๐’, ๐€๐“๐๐‚๐Ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐๐Œ for their invaluable support and trust.

๐๐ข๐ซ๐›๐š๐ฅ, ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ, has played an integral role in shaping the company's technological landscape being one of the first employees of FlyNava. With his extensive experience and expertise, Birbal has been instrumental in building a robust, secure infrastructure and data management system that supports the company's operations and drives innovation.

๐’๐ก๐š๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ข, ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ซ, reflects on the incredible 9-year journey. With 190+ talented individuals joining and thriving, FlyNava nurtures careers in a dynamic industry. Passion and dedication drive personal and professional growth, where work becomes a source of joy and success.

FlyNava celebrates ๐Ÿ— ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ. A legacy of innovation and growth in solving pricing problems continues. Exciting future ahead.