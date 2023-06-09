Flynava Technologies enters its 9th year, Reflecting on a Journey of Innovation and Success

FN 9th Year celebration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 founded by 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, is thrilled to mark its ninth year, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, problem-solving. Since its inception in April 2015, FlyNava has been at the forefront of solving complex pricing problems in the airline industry, driven by the unwavering vision of its CEO.

FlyNava's journey began with meticulous planning in 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔, our operations commenced. FlyNava secured its first customer in 2018 and 𝐉𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫 went live.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜, FlyNava demonstrated remarkable resilience and continued creating new products, seizing opportunities and achieving noteworthy milestones. New contract wins, reaffirmed its position as a trusted industry innovator.

FlyNava moving forward is set for rapid growth, targeting partnerships and investments. A team of 65 professionals driving industry growth, specializing in pricing, advanced analytics and AI to reshape aviation technology, delivering exceptional client value.

Reflecting on the company's achievements, Mahesh shared his motivation that keeps him going: "𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐲." This mindset has propelled FlyNava to overcome challenges and forge ahead.

𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐚, 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 emphasizes the abundance of opportunities within our friendly and supportive atmosphere. We foster a collaborative environment that nurtures personal and professional growth. FlyNava: beyond a workplace, a thriving hub for technology exposure and growth. She also extends sincere thanks to our trusted partners 𝐀𝐖𝐒, 𝐀𝐓𝐏𝐂𝐎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐁𝐌 for their invaluable support and trust.

𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥, 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐯 𝐨𝐩𝐬, has played an integral role in shaping the company's technological landscape being one of the first employees of FlyNava. With his extensive experience and expertise, Birbal has been instrumental in building a robust, secure infrastructure and data management system that supports the company's operations and drives innovation.

𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢, 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫, reflects on the incredible 9-year journey. With 190+ talented individuals joining and thriving, FlyNava nurtures careers in a dynamic industry. Passion and dedication drive personal and professional growth, where work becomes a source of joy and success.

FlyNava celebrates 𝟗 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬. A legacy of innovation and growth in solving pricing problems continues. Exciting future ahead.