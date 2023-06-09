Global Remote Health Monitoring Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the remote health monitoring market. As per TBRC’s remote health monitoring market forecast, the remote health monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.1% through the forecast period.

The rising global old age population is significantly contributing to the remote health monitoring market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major remote health monitoring market leaders include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, American Telecare, Welch Ally, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Market Segments

1) By Devices: Respiratory monitoring, Blood glucose monitoring, Cardiac monitoring, Multi Parameter monitoring

2) By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals/Clinics, Other End-Users

This type of health monitoring refers to the use of technology to monitor patients in non-clinical settings, such as the home. This healthcare delivery technique benefits patients, physicians, caregivers, and the healthcare system by leveraging technological improvements to collect patient data outside typical healthcare facilities.

