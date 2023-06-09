Global Leather Goods Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.06% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Leather Goods Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Leather Goods Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s leather goods market forecast, the leather goods market size is predicted to reach a value of $496.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.06 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global leather goods industry is due to the increasing demand for premium and high-quality luxury leather products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest leather goods market share. Major leather goods market include Kering SA, Adidas AG, Hermes International S.A., Louis Vuitton SE, Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L., New Balance Athletics Inc.

Leather Goods Market Segments

● By Leather Type: Full Grain Leather, Split Grain Leather, Genuine Leather, Faux Leather, Bonded Leather

● By Product: Footwear, Handbags, Apparel, Luggage, Wallet, Belts, Other Products

● By Grade: High-Grade, Mid-Grade

● By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company Franchised Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

● By End- User: Men, Women, Kids

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

These types of goods refer to articles made of leather. These are created with animal skins and hides that are chemically treated, or tanned, to prevent decomposition. Leather is a strong, flexible, and durable material. These types of goods come with different types of lifestyle products, which are utilized by various customers for personal use or to enhance their social status.

