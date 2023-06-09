Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oxygen Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oxygen therapy market forecast, the oxygen therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $36.53 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global oxygen therapy market is due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest oxygen therapy market share. Major oxygen therapy companies include Smiths Medical Inc., Hersill SL, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Invacare Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated.
Oxygen Therapy Market Segments
● By Product: Oxygen Delivery Devices, Oxygen Source Equipment
● By Portability: Stationary Devices, Portable Devices
● By Application: Pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications
● By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Post Acute Care Settings
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
This type of therapy refers to using additional oxygen as part of sickness management in people suffering from respiratory problems who can't naturally breathe in sufficient oxygen due to various diseases and ailments. This type of therapy provides persons with lung disorders or breathing difficulties with the oxygen their bodies require to operate.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
