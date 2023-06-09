Proclamation – CNMI Nurses Week – June 11-17, 2023

WHEREAS, the CNMI Nurses Association will celebrate the 36th year of CNMI NURSES WEEK on June 11 to June 17, 2023, with the theme “You Make a Difference” in celebration of the ways in which nurses strive to provide safe and high-quality patient care and map out the way to improve our health care system.

WHEREAS, nearly 4.2 million Professional Nurses in the United States comprise our nation’s largest healthcare profession, and

WHEREAS, the depth and breadth of the nursing profession meet the different and emerging healthcare needs of the CNMI population in a wide range of settings; and

WHEREAS, the American Nurses Association and the CNMI Nursing Association, as the voice for the professional nurses of this country, are working to chart a new course for a healthy nation that relies on increasing delivery of primary and preventive health care; and

WHEREAS, a renewed emphasis on primary and preventive health care will require the better utilization of all of our nation’s professional nursing resources; and

WHEREAS, professional nursing has been demonstrated to be an indispensable component in the safety and quality of care of hospitalized patients; and

WHEREAS, the demand for nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technology, and the explosive growth of home healthcare services; and

WHEREAS, more qualified nurses will be needed in the future to meet the increasingly complex needs of healthcare consumers in this community; and

WHEREAS, the cost-effective, safe, and quality healthcare services provided by nurses will be an ever more important component of the U.S. healthcare delivery system in the future; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim June 11-17, 2023 as

CNMI NURSES WEEK

I urge everyone in the CNMI to join me in honoring the nurses who care for all of us by celebrating their 36 years of accomplishments and efforts to improve our healthcare system. I also encourage all our residents to show our appreciation for the nation’s nurses not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 9th day of June 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Lieutenant Governor

###