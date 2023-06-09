Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary at Capacity, Launches Fundraising Campaign for Expansion Project
Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to provide a permanent home for at risk animals, is at full capacity and urgently seeking donations.
We are overwhelmed with the number of animals that need our help right now”SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent increase in animal abandonment and abuse cases in the area, Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary is currently housing more animals than ever before. The sanctuary is at capacity and is struggling to provide care and resources for all of the animals in need.
"We are overwhelmed with the number of animals that need our help right now," said Tom Ziebell, founder of Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary. "We are doing everything we can to provide them with the care and love they deserve, but we need the help of our community to continue our mission. There are so many animals facing euthanasia that need our help to save and provide a permanent home."
With the ever-increasing demands on our facilities and the growing number of animals requiring our care, the Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary is determined to expand our operations to better serve the animal community. The expansion project will include the construction of state-of-the-art enclosures, enhanced veterinary facilities, and additional acreage to provide a more spacious and enriching environment for our animal residents.
At Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary, we believe in promoting animal welfare and conservation while providing a safe and nurturing space for animals in need. Our sanctuary houses a diverse range of animals, including animals at risk of being euthanized by other facilities, rescued animals, and domesticated animals who have suffered abuse, neglect and have ongoing medical needs. Through our dedication, we strive to educate the public about the importance of preserving life and the need for responsible animal stewardship.
To make our expansion plans a reality, we are seeking the support and generosity of animal lovers, corporations, and philanthropists who share our commitment to animal welfare and conservation.
We invite all individuals and organizations who believe in our cause to contribute to our fundraising campaign. Your donation will directly impact the lives of countless animals and help us create a brighter future for them.
Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary relies solely on donations from the community to operate. Donations are used to provide food, shelter, medical care, and other necessary resources for the animals in their care. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference in the lives of these animals. All donations are tax-deductible.
"We are grateful for every donation we receive," said Tom Ziebell. "It is because of the generosity of our community that we are able to continue our mission and provide a safe haven for these animals. We are a volunteer organization."
To make a donation to Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary, please visit their website at www.greatspiritanimalsanctuary.org or send a donation to our mailing address PO Box 602, Snowflake, Az 85937-0602. Every donation helps make a difference in the lives of these animals.
About Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary
Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and loving home for abandoned and abused animals. All animals receive a home for life at the Sanctuary. Several of the animals have been abused, neglected, have aggressive behaviors or have ongoing medical needs. Great Spirit Animal Sanctuary saves these animals from being euthanized by other kill shelters or animal controls. Currently the Sanctuary is home to dogs, cats, horse, donkeys, burros, goats, pigs, rabbits and a variety of birds. The sanctuary relies solely on donations from the community to operate and provide care for the animals in their care. For more information, visit their website at www.greatspiritanimalsanctuary.org
Saving horses from slaughter