Williams AV Debuts New Digi-Wave AIM at InfoComm 2023
Digi-Wave AIM (Advanced Interpretation Module), a portable digital communication system, includes new features for Pro AV interpretation needs.EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams AV, the leading provider of assistive communication technology for the professional AV industry, will debut the newest member of its portable, wireless digital product family – the Digi-Wave AIM transceiver, at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Digi-Wave AIM, AIM standing for Advanced Interpretation Module, was developed due to the growing customer demand for a feature-rich, portable language interpretation solution to support a variety of bilingual and multilingual scenarios.
While the current Digi-Wave 400 transceivers include an interpretation mode, the new Digi-Wave AIM transceiver streamlines two-way interpretation and includes advanced functionality customers have requested. The AIM mode includes all of the current features of the Digi-Wave 400 series, including intercom and courtroom modes, and now comes with a new Q&A mode for easy question-and-answer sessions.
This makes it perfect for international meetings and bilingual tours, with the ability to switch between two languages and multiple open mics for each language. Built with flexibility in mind, the new AIM mode features:
• Interpretation Q&A mode – easy to switch between two languages and allows for multiple open mics for each language.
• Interpretation 24 channels mode – the most channels among comparable devices
• Customized channel naming – customizable with up to 5 characters or select from one of the 100 available ISO language codes
• Subgroup feature – allows interpretation groups to be divided into subsets of channels
• Control function – allows administrators the ability to program channel names and subgroups offline
The Digi-Wave AIM transceiver is compatible with Digi-Wave 400 receivers with firmware version 1.3.0 or higher. Receivers needing a firmware update can do so through Williams AV for a fee. Additionally, for a fee, current Digi-Wave 400 transceivers can be upgraded to include the AIM functionality through Williams AV.
About Williams AV
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV designs and manufactures assistive communication technology – eliminating barriers to enhance understanding.
The company’s product portfolio includes assistive listening, wireless intercom, and systems supporting human interpretation to enhance interpersonal communication. Williams AV, whose name is synonymous with innovation, quality, and service, has a global network of distributors and integrators spanning over 60 countries. This network designs and installs the products in venues ranging from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums, while consumer products are used daily in homes worldwide.
Learn more at www.WilliamsAV.com
MEDIA NOTE. Images of Digi-Wave AIM, application photos, and Williams AV logos are available to download at the Williams AV Press Center.
