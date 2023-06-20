Learn eCORE and EdTek Services Release an Affordable Human Subjects Research Training Package for Smaller Organizations
Companies involved in U.S. federal research policy, human subjects research, and clinical research get flat-rate, annual subscriptions for all employees.
This will help level the playing field by enabling organizations to empower and equip high-performing, cross-functional teams to work continuously toward specific overarching research goals.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Learn eCORE and EdTek Services announced the release of a new, affordable training package for smaller companies and organizations involved in U.S. federal research policy, human subjects research compliance, and clinical research. This flat-rate, subscription-based service provides unlimited access to all employee training, making it an ideal solution for small to medium-sized companies and research organizations.
— Dr. Ann Hardy and Dr. Sherry Mills, Co-Founders, Learn eCORE
Learn eCORE's training package includes access to 3 unique and sector-leading online courses and other digital resources that cover a wide range of topics related to human subjects research and investigator conflict of interest in the United States. In addition, the subscription provides access to 350 Soft Skills courses that cover a broad range of professional development skills that are increasingly critical to the overall success of small and medium-sized businesses.
Small and medium-sized companies and research organizations with between 50 and 1000 staff can sign up for Learn eCORE's comprehensive training package for $2700 USD per year or $4320 USD for a two-year term or $6120 USD for a three-year term.
"We are excited to offer this new training package to smaller organizations," said Dr. Sherry Mills, MD, MPH, and Dr. Ann Hardy, DrPH, CIP, co-founders of Learn eCORE. "This will help level the playing field by enabling organizations to empower and equip high-performing, cross-functional teams to work continuously toward specific overarching research goals. The net results will be to make it easier for smaller organizations to compete for research grants and contracts."
"We believe that this training package will be a valuable, one-stop resource for companies and organizations that are looking to improve their compliance posture," said Paul Jacobelli, President of EdTek Services. "At the same time, it enables those at the forefront of research to enhance their business skills development and those employed in other non-research parts of the organization to better understand the importance of the regulations governing human subjects research and investigator conflict of interest and how this impacts the success of the organization."
About EdTek Services:
Founded in 2003, EdTek Services focuses on providing top LMS systems and LMS support services for small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofits, government departments, and academic institutions. EdTek's package of LMS support services includes consulting, unlimited training, hands-on administrative support, help-desk support for users, 350 Soft Skills courses in the LMS Library, a web conference platform, and access to millions of digital media resources. EdTek's all-inclusive SaaS LMS pricing helps smaller organizations stretch their budgets to deliver the same level of quality training and education as any of the leading providers in the marketplace.
About Learn eCORE:
Over their careers, Learn eCORE’s Founders have created multiple courses that have trained millions of people worldwide on protecting human research participants and the relevant U.S. federal regulations and policies. Today, Learn eCORE offers accurate and affordable online courses for a wide array of research professionals, including those involved in biomedical and social, behavioral, and educational human subjects research, academic learners as part of their course work, and those in pharmaceutical or other industries who need self-directed courses. Learn eCORE's Human Subjects Research Training courses are available in English, Spanish, and French. and all courses meet training requirements for U.S. federal funding and IRB certification.
For more information please contact us:
Dr. Ann Hardy
Learn eCORE
+1 (781) 532-7632
ahardy@learnecore.com
Paul Jacobelli
EdTek Services
+1 800-827-1593 ext. 4
paul@edtekservices.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn