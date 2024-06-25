Central Louisiana Services picks EdTek Services LMS to Deliver Louisiana PTI Program Courses Online
CLS will design and deliver Louisiana PTI Program courses that give people facing criminal charges alternatives to traditional prosecution and penalties.
Our goal is to make it easier for people in Louisiana to have the opportunity to participate in pretrial intervention programs using the latest online learning technologies.”MARKSVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Louisiana Services (CLS), an internet-focused consulting and service provider, has chosen EdTek Services, a leader in providing custom learning management systems for small business, to help CLS offer its Louisiana PTI Program.
— Richard Crawford, Founder & President
The partnership between these two innovators will focus on delivering engaging, high-quality, mobile-friendly online courses to individuals who have been charged with a criminal offense in the state of Louisiana and are seeking a pretrial diversion program to avoid a criminal conviction.
Louisiana offers pretrial diversion programs for individuals facing certain misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges. The terms of the program depend on the court and the crime's seriousness. Pretrial diversion programs aim to help individuals complete requirements without a criminal conviction while also addressing underlying issues that may have led to their criminal actions.
"We were looking for a top-quality learning management system to deliver our Louisiana PTI Program and a full support services package to assist both our staff and the people taking the courses," said Richard Crawford, Founder & President of Central Louisiana Services. "We were excited to find and partner with a trusted and experienced online training team like EdTek Services and have them assist in the design and delivery of our pretrial diversion program to thousands of citizens across the state."
Diversion can be a cost-effective alternative to traditional criminal justice processes. One significant advantage of diversion programs is their ability to avoid the high costs and severity associated with full criminal law enforcement. Pretrial intervention programs can also help reduce the rate of recidivism.
"Many pretrial diversion programs currently on the market offer a one-size-fits-all formula," said Paul Jacobelli, President and Founder of EdTek Services. "We are confident that government officials and ADA's working in the Louisiana court system will appreciate how CLS has carefully designed and implemented their Louisiana PTI Program to ensure course participants are engaged and complete the required coursework."
The CLS Louisiana PTI Program is scheduled to go live in July 2024.
About Central Louisiana Services:
Central Louisiana Services is focused on supporting the use of emerging technologies and software that impact companies and people in their everyday lives. CLS offerings include technology consulting, information technology management, software support and training, and products and services for the rapidly developing online training sector.
About EdTek Services:
Founded in 2003, EdTek Services has focused on providing the best LMS for small business and mission-critical LMS support services. EdTek's package of LMS support services includes consulting, unlimited training, hands-on daily administrative support, help-desk support for users, and custom course design and development. EdTek's all-inclusive SaaS LMS pricing model helps smaller organizations stretch their budgets to deliver the same level of quality training and education as any of the leading providers in the marketplace.
