Empowering the American Dream

Minority Female Entrepreneur, Owner of Salon 809 Franchise, Breaks Barriers with New Laundromat Venture

HYATTSVILLE, MD, US, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeimy Flournoy, the visionary owner of Salon 809 - A Dominican hair salon Franchise, proudly announces the opening of a groundbreaking new venture: 809 Laundromat. This laundromat, built from the ground up, is set to revolutionize the community with its convenient location at 7824 Central Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20785. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for August 6, 2023, promising an exceptional experience for residents and visitors alike.

The 809 Laundromat fills a significant gap in the Hyattsville community, as there was no previous laundromat in the area. Jeimy Flournoy's dedication to serving the community and empowering residents inspired her to establish this state-of-the-art facility. By bringing this essential service to the area, 809 Laundromat is set to create employment opportunities for the residents of Prince George's County, MD.

As the owner of Salon 809, Jeimy Flournoy has a proven track record of success. From humble beginnings, Jeimy's determination and entrepreneurial spirit led her to overcome challenges and achieve remarkable accomplishments. Her unwavering ambition and experience in the salon industry have been the foundation of Salon 809's triumph since its establishment in 2015.

809 Laundromat aims to provide a comprehensive range of services, including wash and fold drop-off and delivery, as well as dry cleaning services. The facility also offers a self-service laundry option, ensuring a convenient and personalized experience for customers. With an emphasis on cleanliness, safety, and a welcoming environment, 809 Laundromat assures customers that their laundry is in trustworthy hands.

"We are excited to open 809 Laundromat and offer a wide range of services to our community," said Jeimy Flournoy. "Through hard work, determination, and the support of our loyal customers, we are proud to bring this innovative laundromat to Hyattsville. Together with my sister Yani, we strive to create a positive impact and provide exceptional service to our customers."

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Jeimy Flournoy at Jeimy@salon809.com or by phone at 202-498-0314. The grand opening event on August 6, 2023, is an excellent opportunity to witness firsthand the innovative services offered by 809 Laundromat.

About Salon 809:

Salon 809, founded by Jeimy Flournoy in 2015, is a renowned Dominican hair salon franchise known for its exceptional services and commitment to customer satisfaction. With the recent launch of 809 Laundromat, Jeimy Flournoy expands her entrepreneurial endeavors to bring quality, convenience, and community empowerment to Hyattsville, MD.

